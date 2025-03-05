All Tar Heels

High-Flying UNC Basketball Reserve Erases Hokie Hopes at Rim

UNC basketball junior Seth Trimble delivered a loud spark off the bench in the first half at Virginia Tech.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble
UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
With UNC basketball aiming to extend its season-best winning streak to seven and boost its still-shaky NCAA Tournament profile, fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels (19-11, 12-6 ACC) are in Blacksburg, Va., battling the Virginia Tech Hokies (13-16, 8-10 ACC) on Tuesday night.

And it's safe to say UNC basketball junior guard Seth Trimble brought his hops and competitive fire to Cassell Coliseum, seemingly much to the dismay of the Hokies.

Eight and a half minutes into the contest, the Tar Heels held a 14-13 advantage but needed a surge in momentum. So, Trimble came through with this soaring swat of Virginia Tech guard Brandon Rechsteiner before padding UNC's lead via a transition bucket in traffic 10 seconds later:

Across 13 minutes off the bench in the first half, Trimble tallied 12 points, shooting 4-for-7 from the field, 1-for-3 beyond the arc, and 3-for-3 at the line. He also entered the break with two rebounds, one assist, three steals, the above block, and zero turnovers, helping to fuel a 46-29 halftime edge.

At the time of this article's publishing, UNC led the Hokies, 54-33, with 15:54 remaining in the game.

Following the bout at Virginia Tech, Seth Trimble and the Tar Heels will return to Chapel Hill and prepare for their rivalry home clash against the No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

