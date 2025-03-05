High-Flying UNC Basketball Reserve Erases Hokie Hopes at Rim
With UNC basketball aiming to extend its season-best winning streak to seven and boost its still-shaky NCAA Tournament profile, fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels (19-11, 12-6 ACC) are in Blacksburg, Va., battling the Virginia Tech Hokies (13-16, 8-10 ACC) on Tuesday night.
And it's safe to say UNC basketball junior guard Seth Trimble brought his hops and competitive fire to Cassell Coliseum, seemingly much to the dismay of the Hokies.
Eight and a half minutes into the contest, the Tar Heels held a 14-13 advantage but needed a surge in momentum. So, Trimble came through with this soaring swat of Virginia Tech guard Brandon Rechsteiner before padding UNC's lead via a transition bucket in traffic 10 seconds later:
Across 13 minutes off the bench in the first half, Trimble tallied 12 points, shooting 4-for-7 from the field, 1-for-3 beyond the arc, and 3-for-3 at the line. He also entered the break with two rebounds, one assist, three steals, the above block, and zero turnovers, helping to fuel a 46-29 halftime edge.
At the time of this article's publishing, UNC led the Hokies, 54-33, with 15:54 remaining in the game.
Following the bout at Virginia Tech, Seth Trimble and the Tar Heels will return to Chapel Hill and prepare for their rivalry home clash against the No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.