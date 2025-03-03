UNC Basketball Recruiting: North Carolina Prep Gets Bump in Rankings
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew have long had eyes on King Gibson, a five-star prospect from North Carolina now at Montverde Academy (Fla.) for his sophomore campaign in high school. And it appears the 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard's stock is on the rise.
In On3's updated 2027 rankings this week, Gibson climbed four notches to No. 4 overall in the cycle, No. 1 among point guards, and No. 1 in Florida. His On3 position is 10 spots higher than where he stacks up on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.
Meanwhile, the first full-fledged 2027 UNC basketball target, Northern Nash High School (N.C.) power forward CJ Rosser, still boasts a No. 3 composite rankings. But over at On3, the 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star checks in two spots below Gibson at No. 6 in the country (No. 1 at his position and No. 1 among high school sophomores in North Carolina).
Rosser, who revealed the Tar Heels as his newest suitor over the weekend, remains the only 2027 prospect holding a UNC offer.
