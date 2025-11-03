How to Watch, Listen to UNC's Season Opener vs. UCA
CHAPEL HILL — The 2025-26 college basketball season tips off Monday night, and North Carolina begins its campaign with a fresh start.
North Carolina opens its season against Central Arkansas at 7 p.m. ET at the Dean Smith Center. The 25th-ranked Tar Heels are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 23-14 campaign, which ended with a first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament and three losses to rival Duke.
Here’s a quick guide to the TV and radio broadcast details, along with notable facts heading into the game.
How To Watch
Tip-off: Monday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m.
TV: ACC Network
Broadcasters: Anish Shroff and Chris Spatola will be on the call
Tidbit: If you’re a YouTube TV user , Fubo offers a one-week free trial with full access
How to Listen
Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network
Announcers: Jones Angell (Play-by-Play) and Tyler Zeller (Color)
Here is a list of affiliated stations, as well as GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network, TuneIn and Sirius XM channel 193.
Interesting Facts
- This will be the first meeting between North Carolina and Central Arkansas
- Central Arkansas finished 9-24 last season, including a 4-14 mark in ASUN play.
- Carolina holds a 103-12 record in season openers and defeated Elon 90-76 to kick off last season. The Tar Heels have won 20 consecutive season openers since falling to Santa Clara at the start of the 2004-05 national championship campaign.
- UNC has also claimed 23 straight victories in home openers, last losing to Hampton to begin the 2001-02 season.
How UNC Fared In Its Exhibition Games
No. 8 BYU 78, No. 25 North Carolina
North Carolina lost 78-76 to No. 8 BYU in an exhibition game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The game saw frequent lead changes, but the Cougars took control late as Kennard Davis gave BYU a 69-68 lead with an and-one and extended it with a three-pointer at the 2:01 mark. UNC’s Seth Trimble had a chance to tie in the final seconds, but his attempt was blocked by Kaby Keita.
Caleb Wilson led the Tar Heels with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting, 10 rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Trimble added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Henri Veesaar finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and a block.
Despite UNC's higher field goal percentage and rebounding edge, 19 turnovers resulted in 16 points for BYU, tipping the contest in the Cougars’ favor. BYU’s AJ Dybantsa contributed 18 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals, while Keita added a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards.
No. 25 North Carolina 95, Winston-Salem State 53
North Carolina defeated Winston Salem State in its final exhibition game, 95-68, after a strong second-half performance.
The Tar Heels shot 33-for-66 (50%) from the field and 12-for-32 (37.5%) from beyond the arc. The Tar Heels scored 56 of their 95 points in the second half.
Wilson posted his second consecutive double-double, finishing with 23 points and 10 rebounds. He also recorded three blocks, two assists and a steal. Jarin Stevenson contributed 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks for North Carolina, shooting 4-of-5 from the field and 2-for-3 from three-point range.