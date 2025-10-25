All Tar Heels

Three Observations from UNC’s Exhibition Matchup Vs. BYU

UNC showed promise and areas for improvement in its exhibition matchup against BYU. Here are three key takeaways from the Tar Heels’ preseason test.

Grant Chachere

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) with the ball as guard Jaydon Young (4) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
North Carolina came up short against BYU, 78-76, in Salt Lake City in an exhibition that highlighted both promise and concern for the Tar Heels. The contest saw numerous lead changes before BYU finally pulled ahead for good, fueled by Kennard Davis’s clutch late-game heroics—a three-point play and a vital corner three—giving the Cougars the breathing room they needed to close out the win.

BYU’s frontcourt presented a major problem for UNC all night. AJ Dybantsa paced the Cougars with 18 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals, while Kaby Keita registered a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double. The Tar Heels got a standout effort from Caleb Wilson, who poured in 22 points and snagged 10 boards while blocking three shots. Seth Trimble added 17 points and seven rebounds and Henri Veesaar posted 14 points, eight rebounds and a block.

Here are my three observations from tonight's game.

Caleb Wilson's Debut

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This marked the first chance to see Wilson compete against outside opposition, taking the floor in a game situation instead of an intrasquad scrimmage and he did not disappoint.

Wilson delivered a double-double in his debut, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds. He also made his presence felt defensively, recording three blocks and a steal. From tipoff to the final buzzer, Wilson dominated.

“I think there are a number of things that I liked out of this — on and off the court,” North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis said about Wilson. “Having the rhythm and routine of going on the road, traveling, staying in hotels, meetings, shootaround, film — all those things in preparation for the upcoming season — and then playing a quality opponent such as BYU.”

Turnovers Were the Name of the Game

Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis speaks at press conference during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

A big story of the game was the turnover battle as turnovers determined the end of the story for Carolina, as the Tar Heels gave it away 19 times—seven more than BYU—and surrendered 16 points off those miscues.

The Tar Heels shot a higher percentage, won the battle on the glass and finished with more assists than the Cougars. But when you turn the ball over, none of those things matter.

Who Will Be the First Big Man Off the Bench?

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) with the ball as forward James Brown (2) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UNC’s biggest frontcourt question remains unanswered after Friday’s game: the Tar Heels still have not settled on a clear first big man off the bench.

Jarin Stevenson scored nine points and knocked down two threes but is better suited as a forward, lacking the inside presence of Veesaar. James Brown and Zayden High, who had shown offseason progress, combined for just eight minutes—High struggled and Brown was whistled for two illegal screens.

With the season opener just two weeks away, UNC still needs to solidify its frontcourt rotation. BYU looked like the more physical team at times, especially in the first half, and outscored the Tar Heels 44-38 in the paint.

