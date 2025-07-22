Who is Hubert Davis' Assistant Coach Brad Frederick?
Brad Frederick is gearing up to be along the sidelines with Hubert Davis and the rest of the coaching staff during the 2025-2026 season. The Tar Heels fell to Ole Miss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament this past March, but with a new roster featuring talent from a multitude of places, the chances of performing at a higher level stand far greater.
Frederick has his fair share of contributions during his time in Chapel Hill as listed below, per GoHeels:
"Frederick helped Carolina win the 2024 ACC regular-season championship and earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. In 2022, Carolina won the East Regional and beat Duke in the national semifinal in New Orleans to advance to the national championship game in Frederick’s fifth trip to the Final Four. As a player the Tar Heels appeared in two Final Fours, and he was on Williams’ staff when UNC played in the 2016 and 2017 Final Fours.
He has coached 22 players who have earned All-ACC honors, two ACC Players of the Year and three first-team All-Americas.
Frederick joined Williams’ staff at UNC in 2013. That came after 14 seasons under the direction of Kevin Stallings at Vanderbilt.
As a player, Frederick began his career on the junior varsity team as a freshman, where he played for Phil Ford. He earned a promotion to the UNC varsity team as a sophomore in Dean Smith’s final season as head coach and played two seasons under head coach Bill Guthridge.
The Tar Heels went 86-21 in his three seasons on the varsity squad. He played in 70 games and was part of UNC teams that won the 1997 and 1998 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament titles and reached two Final Fours.
Frederick played on Tar Heel teams that featured future NBA standouts Vince Carter and Antawn Jamison, as well as point guard Ed Cota. He was one of three seniors in 1999 along with Ademola Okulaja and Scott Williams.
Since joining the UNC staff, Carolina had its highest four-year NCAA seed run ever (three No. 1s and a No. 2 from 2016-19), won the 2017 NCAA title, played in the 2016 and 2022 national championship games, won three NCAA regionals, three regular-season ACC titles and an ACC Tournament title.
Frederick began his coaching career in 2000 at Vanderbilt. During his final season at Vanderbilt, Frederick held the longest tenure of any assistant coach in the Southeastern Conference. While in Nashville, the Commodores won an SEC Tournament title, were ranked in the final AP poll and played in the NCAA Tournament six times, advancing twice to the NCAA Sweet 16."
UNC will have a lot of high-profile games starting with Kansas on November 7 in Chapel Hill, where it looks to get revenge after suffering a nail-biting loss last year. Perhaps Coach Davis asks Frederick to draw up the game-winning play that changes the narrative, leading to the Tar Heels' first win against Kansas out of the last three matchups (2022 National Championship game and 2024-2025 campaign).
