UNC’s Hubert Davis Shares Hilarious Story After Luka Bogavac’s Debut
Luka Bogavac made his debut on Monday during North Carolina’s win over Central Arkansas, but it didn’t always look like it.
That’s because there was no plan for him to play due to the then-ongoing process of making sure he was eligible to play basketball at Carolina. Bogavac and UNC did not find out he was cleared to play until about 30 minutes til tipoff and, of course, everyone was thrilled for Bogavac.
“We just found out right before the game. Just to see the smile and the reaction from Luka was something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” UNC coach Hubert Davis said during his postgame press conference.
“He’s somebody – obviously coming from Montenegro – that has always, since the first time I talked to him, had a burning desire to be a part of this team, this program, this university and this community. To be able to see him run out of that tunnel with a uniform on and to be able to check him in and see that smile, it’s something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”
While Bogavac’s debut was unusual, it brought back some memories for Davis.
Hubert’s Hilarious Full-Circle Story
Davis commended Bogavac for his ability to play at a high level despite the distractions before the game.
“It's pretty remarkable for him to have been notified that, you know, he was clear to play right before the game, and for him to be able to play and to play as well as he as well as he did,” Davis said during his press conference I think it shows his maturity in terms of being able to stay locked in and stay ready when your number is called.”
Davis, who had played 12 seasons in the NBA, knows all too well about awkward debuts. He mentioned the time he was traded at the trade deadline in 2021 when he was traded to the Washington Wizards by the Dallas Mavericks
“Kind of reminds me when I got traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards, and I had to be there within 48 hours, and I remember landing in Washington, DC, and having my suitcase roll across the court during warm-ups, and I met my teammates and met coach Leonard Hamilton for the first time.”
“He asked me if I could dribble a basketball because ‘we have a number of shooting guards’ And I said, ‘Yes,’ and he says, ‘Okay, you're going to play point and I played point guard, and had a guard, Vince Carter that night, so didn't go very well, but, and so it just kind of reminds me of, you know, I guess, that professional mindset of staying locked in and staying ready, and when your numbers call your call to perform.”
Imagine that—getting traded to a team coached by someone who would eventually become the winningest coach in Florida State’s basketball history, only to later coach against him years down the line. Then, having to guard one of the greatest players ever to wear a Carolina uniform, who would also go on to become one of the most electrifying players in NBA history.
Awesome stuff.
No. 25 North Carolina will take on No. 19 Kansas at the Dean Smith Center on Friday. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
