Bogi Is Here: Luka Bogavac's Debut at UNC
North Carolina opened the season Monday night with a 94-54 win over Central Arkansas, marking its 21st consecutive season-opening victory and 23rd straight win in a home opener.
Even though many expected Carolina to handle business—and that aforementioned streak proves history was on the Tar Heels’ side—there was still uneasiness among the crowd. The reason: the uncertain status of Luka Bogavac.
Bogavac, a junior on North Carolina’s 2025-26 roster, was one of the Tar Heels’ top offseason additions after excelling in Europe. He took college courses overseas before playing two professional seasons in the ABA League with SC Derby. He arrived in Chapel Hill on Aug. 13 and enrolled at North Carolina, with classes starting Aug. 18.
Although he was cleared by the U.S. government, UNC and the NCAA, the university still needed to determine his eligibility.
Bogavac was frustrated. UNC’s basketball program was frustrated. The fans were frustrated, as students brought "Free Luka" signs. However, about 20-30 minutes before the game started, it was announced that Bogavac had been cleared.
“We were working through it. I felt like we were making progress,” Davis said of the process. “I wanted to thank the university for doing a terrific job of getting us to this point. Without them, Luka wouldn’t be here, he wouldn’t be on the court.”
Bogavac Makes Long-Awaited Debut
Bogavac checked in for the first time wearing a Carolina uniform at the 16:12 mark of the first half, but his excitement got the best of him as he entered the court before guard Seth Trimble shot his first free throw. The referee sent him back to the table, but when he was officially allowed to enter, the crowd erupted and a “Luka” chant broke out.
“We just found out right before the game. Just to see the smile and the reaction from Luka was something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” UNC coach Hubert Davis said during his postgame press conference.
“He’s somebody – obviously coming from Montenegro – that has always, since the first time I talked to him, had a burning desire to be a part of this team, this program, this university and this community. To be able to see him run out of that tunnel with a uniform on and to be able to check him in and see that smile, it’s something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”
He had an immediate impact, tallying 10 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals.
“He played well. It was impressive just to see,” North Carolina point guard Kyan Evans said. “He wasn’t mentally preparing for this. All day long, he didn’t know if he was playing or not. Just to learn last minute like that, and come out and perform, it’s impressive.”
Bogavac didn’t expect him to suit up initially because he was wore the same quarter-zip and slacks wore in their two exhibition against BYU and Winston-Salem State.
“I thought he wasn’t suiting up. When I went out to go take the court to stretch, he was in his slacks and a quarter-zip,” Trimble said. “I thought we didn’t have him again, worry about next game, trying to get him for (Kansas). But then we went back in and he was suited up. We all celebrated with him.”
Like everyone involved with the program, there’s a sense of relief that the ordeal is finally over. Now, the focus shifts to No. 19 Kansas, which visits Chapel Hill led by freshman standout Darryn Peterson—a player Trimble is expected to defend.
“Now that he’s free, I’m sure he’s a lot happier, a lot less stressed,” Trimble said. “We know we got our team now. We got everybody, so now it’s time to just go.”
