Hunter Sallis Chooses Gonzaga Over UNC

North Carolina saw one of its remaining 2021 targets choose the top-ranked team in the nation over the Tar Heels on Friday.

Millard North (Omaha, Neb.) combo guard Hunter Sallis picked Gonzaga over UNC, Kentucky, Iowa State, Kansas, Creighton, UCLA and Oregon.

The Zags were the only team to host Sallis for an official visit before the recruiting dead period went into effect last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sallis, who is ranked No. 16 overall in the SI99, led his high school to their first-ever state title, scoring 25 points with five rebounds and five assists in the win.

Suggs is projected to be a top five pick this year. According to SI All American’s evaluation, he is a gifted scorer at all three levels, who competes at a high level and has a hoops IQ that reads off the charts.

The 6-foot-4 guard made big strides as a playmaker this season at Millard North, mostly with his ability to make his teammates better more consistently, while finding balance with calling his own number.

The decision follows a day where, according to multiple reports, UNC’s personnel situation for next season has stabilized, with players initially expected to leave now leaning toward a return. RJ Davis was already expected to return for his sophomore season, and incoming freshman D’Marco Dunn also plays combo guard. Sallis’ decision may reflect that Caleb Love is also planning to return for another season in Chapel Hill, after his father tweeted earlier in the week, triggering speculation that he might be considering a transfer or declaring for the draft.