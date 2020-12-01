SI All-American Candidate Hunter Sallis Highlights and Evaluation
SI All-American
Prospect: SG Hunter Sallis
Projected Position: Shooting Guard
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 175 pounds
School: Omaha (Neb.) Millard North
Schools of Interest: Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, UCLA, Gonzaga, Oregon, Creighton and Iowa State.
Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.
Athleticism: Sallis is a high-level athlete who combines speed and quickness to dominate the opposition from the backcourt. Sallis is adept at blowing by his man using change-of-speed bursts and quick lateral movements. Sallis is a high riser who finishes at the rim with “wow” plays.
Instincts: Sallis remains in constant attack mode with the ability to score on all three levels efficiently. He’s a capable playmaker with a high IQ and recognizes and exploits matchup advantages for himself and his teammates.
Polish: Sallis controls the pace and picks his spots well as a scorer. He rarely takes bad shots and keeps the defense off balance with his efficiency at all three levels. As a defender, Sallis has quick hands and comes away with a lot of deflections from passes and poke-aways from the primary ball handler.
Bottom Line: Sallis is a relentless scoring guard with the ability to change the momentum because of his elite athleticism. He also doubles as a playmaker who hounds the ball defensively – the type of player who will always see time early at the next level. Expect his stock to continue to rise in the 2021 class.