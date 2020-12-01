SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI All-American Candidate Hunter Sallis Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SG Hunter Sallis
Projected Position: Shooting Guard
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 175 pounds
School: Omaha (Neb.) Millard North
Schools of Interest: Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, UCLA, Gonzaga, Oregon, Creighton and Iowa State.

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Sallis is a high-level athlete who combines speed and quickness to dominate the opposition from the backcourt. Sallis is adept at blowing by his man using change-of-speed bursts and quick lateral movements. Sallis is a high riser who finishes at the rim with “wow” plays. 

Instincts: Sallis remains in constant attack mode with the ability to score on all three levels efficiently. He’s a capable playmaker with a high IQ and recognizes and exploits matchup advantages for himself and his teammates. 

Polish: Sallis controls the pace and picks his spots well as a scorer. He rarely takes bad shots and keeps the defense off balance with his efficiency at all three levels. As a defender, Sallis has quick hands and comes away with a lot of deflections from passes and poke-aways from the primary ball handler. 

Bottom Line: Sallis is a relentless scoring guard with the ability to change the momentum because of his elite athleticism. He also doubles as a playmaker who hounds the ball defensively – the type of player who will always see time early at the next level. Expect his stock to continue to rise in the 2021 class. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Chet Holmgren Highlights and Evaluation

Chet Holmgren is a power forward and center prospect from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minn. Holmgren is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Paolo Banchero Highlights and Evaluation

Paolo Banchero is a center prospect from O'Dea High School in Seattle, Wash. Banchero is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaden Hardy Highlights and Evaluation

Jaden Hardy is a shooting guard prospect from Coronado High School in Henderson, NV. Hardy is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Michael Foster Highlights and Evaluation

Michael Foster is a power forward prospect from Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz. Foster is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Patrick Baldwin Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is a forward prospect from Hamilton High School in Sussex, Wis. Baldwin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabari Smith Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Jabari Smith is a power forward prospect from Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Ga. Smith is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Kennedy Chandler Highlights and Evaluation

Kennedy Chandler is a point guard prospect from Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan. Chandler is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moussa Diabate Highlights and Evaluation

Moussa Diabate is a power forward prospect from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Diabate is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Nathan Bittle Highlights and Evaluation

Nathan Bittle is a center prospect from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. Bittle is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American