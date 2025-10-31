Injury-Thinned UNC Drops Exhibition Clash Against No. 2 South Carolina
ATLANTA - No. 11 North Carolina was without Reniya Kelly and Blanca Thomas during its exhibition against No. 2 South Carolina, national championship runner-ups from this past NCAA Tournament. UNC lost inside the State Farm Arena against head coach Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks, 91-82. UNC goes back to the drawing board.
By the first media timeout, the Tar Heels were down by four, 14-10. Indya Nivar, Ciera Toomey and Nyla Harris contributed to the scoring early — joined by Lanie Grant and Elina Aarnisalo in the starting lineup.
1st Half
Freshman Taissa Queiroz was the first player off the bench for head coach Courtney Banghart, replacing Toomey. Not too long after, Laila Hull and Nyla Brooks checked into the game to replace Harris and Aarnisalo. Although by the end of the first half, UNC trailed by seven points, 26-19.
Nivar led with five points, followed by Harris and Grant with four each. Toomey and Queiroz added three a piece.
The Gamecocks completed the first 10 minutes of regulation shooting 10-19 from the field, Tessa Johnson's nine points followed by five from Ta'Niya Latson and four a piece from Joyce Edwards, Madina Okot and Maryam Dauda entered the score sheet.
At the 6:48 mark, another media timeout, the Tar Heels cut the deficit to one point, 28-27. Nivar's offseason work looked like it payed off, being the first Tar Heel to enter double-figures early for Banghart. However, with less than a minute in the second quarter, North Carolina found itself down by 10, 46-36.
UNC's lack of converting from the field, despite getting having the advantage at the free throw line, created the big hole. And by the final second struck, the Tar Heels go into the locker room down by 11, 49-38. Banghart's squad did not make a basket during the last 3:31, as the first half saw North Carolina shoot 31.4 percent overall and 21.4 percent from three.
On the other hand, South Carolina made over half of its shots, shooting 51.1 percent from the field. The 22.2 percent from beyond the arc did not hold the Gamecocks down much either, while also shooting 73.3 percent from the charity stripe. UNC's defense on the interior needs to be looked at over time, allowing 28 points to Staley's squad after 20 minutes.
2nd Half
The third quarter did not change much for North Carolina, as by the 4:43 mark UNC was still down by double-figures, 60-50. Harris, Grant, Nivar and Brooks scored to keep the difference from stretching too far out. Harris, the former Louisville Cardinal, gave life to the Tar Heels as by 3:16 she had 14 points and nine rebounds, leading the team in both categories.
Banghart called a timeout with 1:12 in the third quarter, as North Carolina trailed, 73-59, the Gamecocks did not slow down at all coming out of the halftime break — having four players in double-figures. Latson, Johnson, Edwards and Dauda took control and lifted Staley's team.
The fourth quarter started with a 15-point lead for South Carolina, as time started to play against UNC's odds of getting back into the game. Points in the paint continued to be a big storyline of the contest, as the Gamecocks reached nearly 50 points in the paint by the 6-minute mark.
Besides, Nivar and Harris, Grant is the third Tar Heel to score 10 or more points for UNC. The 4:59 media timeout sat North Carolina down on the bench down by 16 points, 83-67. Banghart's team by that point had 17 points off the bench, 26 points in the paint, 16 points off turnovers, 13 offensive rebounds and six fastbreak points.
Grant, Nivar and Harris had the most minutes played for UNC. Nivar led the team in free throws, making 7-10. Brooks and Grant tied with the most three-pointers made — two each. In addition, North Carolina had a far better percentage from the field, draining over half of its shots.
North Carolina will take on North Carolina Central University from Durham, North Carolina, on Monday, November 3, to tip off the regular season at 11:30 a.m., where a win or a loss will count toward its overall record. Following that matchup, the Tar Heels host Elon on Thursday, November 6, at 7:00 p.m.
