How the Tar Heels Are Hitting Their Stride

It has only been nine games, and this may be a product of recency bias, but the North Carolina Tar Heels could be playing their best basketball of the season. Conference play has yet to start, but North Carolina boasts an 8-1 record, with wins over the Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats, and Georgetown Hoyas, as notable statistical values in that department.

After losing to the Michigan State Spartans on Thanksgiving Day , doubts began to circulate about whether or not the Tar Heels should be viewed as a legitimate top-flight team that could make a potential run in the NCAA tournament in March.

North Carolina possesses several characteristics of a championship-caliber team. Here's a look at some of those features that should give the Tar Heels' fans optimism in their team's chances of challenging for a national title.

Star Players

In order to have a realistic chance of competing for a national championship, a team needs at least one star player who can elevate the rest of the team. The Tar Heels have two players who fit that mold, with Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar , who are each more than capable of taking on that role for the entire season.

Ideally, you would like one of your best players to be a guard, as those teams with elite guard play tend to make deep runs in March Madness. Nevertheless, North Carolina has its star players in place.

Potential X-Factor

Going back to that discussion about guard play, the Tar Heels have a potential breakout star off the bench. Every year, there is a player in the NCAA tournament who makes a name for themselves by surprising the nation by developing into a go-to scorer.

Freshman guard Derek Dixon could be North Carolina's version of that. Yes, it is only December, and it has only been in a two-game span, but Dixon could be transforming into a star player for the Tar Heels.

There is still so much time until then, but don't be surprised if Dixon becomes an issue for opposing teams.

Clear Identity

The Tar Heels have leaned into being a physical and defensive-minded team. That has been a driving force in North Carolina's recent form, and because of that, the Tar Heels know what their formula is each and every game.

Understanding that is monumental in building consistent success, and that has been apparent in the last few weeks.

Head coach Hubert Davis wants his team to control the tempo of the game through physicality and controlling the glass on both ends of the floor. That philosophy has been absorbed by this team, and it is evident in the most recent performances.

