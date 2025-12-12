When people evaluate the success of teams, more often than not, it is correlated with player performances and effectiveness on the court. The one aspect that gets overlooked at times is coaching. In any sport, coaches are responsible not only for dissecting schematics but also for boosting the team’s morale while constructing a scheme that fits the strengths of the personnel.

North Carolina's head coach, Hubert Davis, is a prime example, raising the ceiling of his team through coaching and adjusting to the circumstances. The Tar Heels do possess one of the most talented rosters in the country, but considering the dynamics of the personnel is something that people don't fully take into account.

For instance, North Carolina's current starting lineup consists of four transfers and one freshman. Although the freshman is a former five-star recruit, Caleb Wilson, with this many newcomers, it can take an extended period of time to create chemistry. In addition, the one player who has spent multiple years with Davis, Seth Trimble, has been out since the second game of the season.

After all that, North Carolina still owns an 8-1 record at the midway point of December. Here is a deeper dive into why this season may be Davis's best coaching job in his five-year tenure in Chapel Hill.

March Madness Resume Under Davis

2022: 8-seed, reached the National Championship game, losing to Kansas.

2023: Failed to make the NCAA tournament, despite ranked No. 1 heading into the season.

2024: 1-seed, advanced to the Sweet 16, losing to Alabama.

Davis and North Carolina shocked the nation, reaching the national championship game as an 8-seed in 2022, his first season as the program's head coach. The Tar Heels followed that up by missing the tournament, which was disappointing to say the least. Last season was a missed opportunity, as the Tar Heels were clear favorites against the Crimson Tide.

This year's team has an opportunity to return to the national championship, and Davis deserves a lot of credit for that potential development.

Comparing 2025 to Recent Years

In each of the last two seasons, the Tar Heels have started with a 5-4 record with sub-.500 records against nonconference ranked opponents. This season, North Carolina is 8-1 in its first nine games with a 2-1 record against the same level of opponents.

Defense was not a characteristic of the Tar Heels' roster in 2023 and 2024, but as seen this season, North Carolina's defense is one of the best units in the country. Davis has assembled a team that reflects his values and principles, and it is showing. The 55-year-old head coach could be hitting his stride in his fifth year in Chapel Hill.

