Will James Brown Have a Bigger Role for Hubert Davis, Tar Heels?
James Brown is entering his second year in Chapel Hill, as he will be a part of the backcourt that features future 2026 NBA Draft pick Caleb Wilson, Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar, Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson, and Zayden High, who is returning to the team after missing the 2024-2025 campaign.
The question is: Will he have a bigger role as a sophomore? For his situation, being behind an experienced college player (Veesaar) and a projected lottery talent (Wilson), the minutes will be limited, to say the least. Still, there should be room for the six-foot-eleven player from Aurora, Illinois — player development is key, not only for this upcoming year, but down the road as well.
GoHeels has a quick excerpt on Brown's freshman season, found below:
"Played in 18 games • ACC-best four points at home against NC State and four rebounds in the ACC second round vs. Notre Dame • Season-high six points on 3 for 4 FGs against La Salle • Two offensive rebounds and scored his first collegiate points on a putback in a first-half stint at Kansas."
As mentioned, UNC's game against Kansas included a valuable moment from Brown, as it was shared that he spoke up inside the locker room following the first half, where North Carolina did not play its best basketball. Then, once the second half arrived, North Carolina fought down 13 to the Jayhawks and exploded for 51 points, but ultimately it was not enough to stop Bill Self's team on the road.
Nonetheless, those leadership skills to even speak up for Brown is something that Hubert Davis looks for in his players, and given that he was only a freshman at the time — has much more meaning.
The season does not start until November 3, where UNC takes on Central Arkansas at home. Lineups, rotations, and more are still undecided, of course, but the chances of Brown cracking in as a frontcourt piece are surely not zero.
Brown, who attended Link Academy before UNC, was listed as a three-star on 247Sports. However, that did not represent the small details, such as the willingness to speak up in the locker room, or even the leadership skills he possesses that will shift a team into another gear.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!