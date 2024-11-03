Latest UNC Basketball Commit 'Great Fit' for Fellow 2025 Guard
The UNC basketball program will lose at least one of its premier backcourt weapons in the spring, as graduate sensation RJ Davis is expiring his eligibility this season. Plus, some 2025 mock drafts view Tar Heel freshman guard Ian Jackson as a one-and-done first-rounder, and sophomore floor general Elliot Cadeau could boost his NBA stock considerably as a second-year starter in Chapel Hill.
In other words, there should be considerable playing time up for grabs in the 2025-26 UNC backcourt.
Therefore, it's no surprise that fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis and his staff have been hard at work recruiting elite 2025 perimeter talents in recent months.
Those efforts led to their second such prize in the cycle on Saturday afternoon, as Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star Isaiah Denis announced his commitment to UNC just over a month after Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star Derek Dixon did the same.
And according to the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Dixon's chat with ZAGSBLOG's Sam Lance about Denis' big moment, he has zero concerns about coexisting with the 6-foot-5, 175-pounder, who is also listed as a combo guard. No, it sounds like he foresees their dual versatility translating into an ideal match for the Tar Heels.
"I think we're both versatile guards who can play with or without the ball, score at all three levels, and are unselfish,'" Dixon explained. "So, I think it will be a great fit."
Dixon ranks No. 46 overall and No. 6 among combo guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. Denis sits No. 62 in the class and No. 9 at their position.
Together, they now comprise the nation's No. 16-ranked haul, per 247Sports, and check in at No. 5 in the ACC.
