UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis Secures Another Promising Recruit
Fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts didn't always look like the frontrunner in the Isaiah Denis sweepstakes. But the Tar Heels emerged in the homestretch of the Davidson Day School (N.C.) senior's recruitment.
And on Saturday afternoon, Denis, No. 62 overall and No. 2 among North Carolina preps on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, officially announced his pledge to the staff in Chapel Hill.
The 6-foot-5, 175-pound four-star committed to the Tar Heels over fellow finalists Wake Forest, Ohio State, Pitt, Tennessee, and Miami.
"Denis is a skilled scoring guard who plays off the threat of his jumper first and foremost," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein noted in his latest assessment of the 18-year-old. "He has good positional size at 6-foot-5 and plus-athleticism, but a lean frame that doesn't allow him to yet play through contact on a consistent basis...
"He's also a tough shot-maker who can create space and then pull-up with range off the dribble, as well as he can shoot off the catch...Building up his body and being able to withstand more physicality could also help him on the defensive end, where he should have the size, length, and quickness to ultimately be effective."
Isaiah Denis joins Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon in the 2025 UNC basketball class.
