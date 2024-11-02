All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis Secures Another Promising Recruit

The 2025 UNC basketball recruiting haul now contains two crafty guards.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts didn't always look like the frontrunner in the Isaiah Denis sweepstakes. But the Tar Heels emerged in the homestretch of the Davidson Day School (N.C.) senior's recruitment.

And on Saturday afternoon, Denis, No. 62 overall and No. 2 among North Carolina preps on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, officially announced his pledge to the staff in Chapel Hill.

The 6-foot-5, 175-pound four-star committed to the Tar Heels over fellow finalists Wake Forest, Ohio State, Pitt, Tennessee, and Miami.

"Denis is a skilled scoring guard who plays off the threat of his jumper first and foremost," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein noted in his latest assessment of the 18-year-old. "He has good positional size at 6-foot-5 and plus-athleticism, but a lean frame that doesn't allow him to yet play through contact on a consistent basis...

"He's also a tough shot-maker who can create space and then pull-up with range off the dribble, as well as he can shoot off the catch...Building up his body and being able to withstand more physicality could also help him on the defensive end, where he should have the size, length, and quickness to ultimately be effective."

Isaiah Denis joins Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon in the 2025 UNC basketball class.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.

Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

