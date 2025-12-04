3 Key Takeaways from UNC’s Win Against Kentucky

Tuesday night was a monumental result for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 67-64 at Rupp Arena.

It was a defensive slugfest , as both teams struggled to score from the field. There were stretches where each team went multiple minutes without a made field goal. That played right into North Carolina's hands, as it is not known to be a strong offensive team. On the other hand, Kentucky is one of the most lethal and prolific offenses in the nation, so it was a complete nightmare for the Wildcats.

With that quick recap, here are some takeaways from North Carolina's win over Kentucky.

The Tar Heels' bench was Involved

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) goes to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

For the first time all season , it felt like the Tar Heels' bench actually had an impact on the result of the game.

With Caleb Wilson not playing up to his standards shooting-wise, North Carolina needed help from the supporting cast and the bench.

There was no one more impactful off the bench than guard Derek Dixon. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard finished with nine points, including five points in the final minute that lifted the Tar Heels over the line.

Dixon made a go-ahead three-point shot, followed by a layup that proved the difference in the game.

It was not the normal offensive output for the Tar Heels, as Wilson struggled mightily from the field, missing 14 shots throughout the night. Nevertheless, North Carolina's bench picked up the slack for the star freshman.

North Carolina's Defense Carried

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) attempts to grab the rebound against North Carolina Tar Heels forwards Jarin Stevenson (15) and Zayden High (1) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

One aspect that any team can bring on the road is defensive accountability. That is exactly what the Tar Heels demonstrated on Tuesday night, shutting down one of the best offenses in the country

Coming into the game, the Wildcats were averaging 89.9 points per game this season. North Carolina limited Kentucky to 64 points, while shooting 43.4% from the field (23-of-53) and 7.7 % from beyond the arc (1-of-13).

If you told Hubert Davis that his defense would stifle the Wildcats to that degree, he would be extremely confident in his team's chances of winning that game on Tuesday night.

The Tar Heels Physically Outmatched Kentucky

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) drives to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) and center Henri Veesaar (13) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

It was apparent from the first minute of the game that the Tar Heels' length and size would be bothersome for the Wildcats.

As mentioned, Kentucky shot a season-low in both field goal percentage and three-point percentage on Tuesday night. Additionally, North Carolina's ability to create second-chance opportunities on offensive rebounds was really the main reason they were able to keep pace with Kentucky.

The Tar Heels outrebounded the Wildcats 37-27, including 17-8 in the offensive rebounding department. Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson, and Wilson were hellacious on defense, suffocating everything in the paint. This is something North Carolina can lean on down the road in tournament play.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE !