All Tar Heels

Nearby Foe Passes UNC Basketball in Projected Poll

UNC basketball remains in the top 25, just barely.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble
UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite the recent addition of a projected starter in the 21-year-old international sharpshooter Luka Bogavac, the 2025-26 UNC basketball roster did not see a jump in the latest projected top 25 that ESPN's Jeff Borzello released on Monday. That said, the Tar Heels didn't drop either.

ALSO READ: UNC Target Deron Rippey Jr. Puts Opponent on Poster

No, UNC stayed up at No. 25 in the country, according to Borzello, for Hubert Davis' fifth season at the helm in Chapel Hill. But the Tar Heels now sit below another fellow ACC program, as NC State has made its debut in Borzello's rankings at No. 24 overall.

Louisville is the highest-ranked ACC team at No. 7, five notches above No. 12 Duke.

Borzello's top five are No. 5 St. John's, No. 4 UConn, No. 3 Houston, No. 2 Florida, and No. 1 Purdue.

He forecasts a UNC basketball starting five of guard Kyan Evans, guard Seth Trimble, wing Luka Bogavac, forward Caleb Wilson, and center Henri Veesaar, a collection comprised of one returning Tar Heel in Trimble along with four Tar Heel newcomers between the transfer portal and recruiting trail.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball