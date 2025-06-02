UNC Basketball Target Deron Rippey Jr. Puts Opponent on Poster
Blair Academy (N.J.) point guard Deron Rippey Jr., a full-fledged UNC basketball recruiting target since late December, currently stacks up at No. 19 overall and No. 5 at his position on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. But given the hops and advanced overall repertoire he's put on display in this spring's grassroots action, chances are his ranking is in store for a bump.
In a Sunday outing at the adidas Eurocamp in Treviso, Italy, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound five-star helped lead the 3SSB Select squad to a win over Next Gen by pouring 12 points while dishing out eight assists and coming away with four steals across his 23 minutes on the court, causing headaches for the opponent on both ends of the floor.
Rippey's highlight play came in the form of the following poster dunk:
And on Monday, Deron Rippey Jr. showed off his stroke from deep in the prestigious camp's shooting competition.
"On an absolute tear this week," DraftExpress director of scouting Jon Chepkevich noted about Rippey, "excelling in every segment of the camp."
There's no timeline for Deron Rippey Jr.'s recruitment. As one would expect, he's racked up a long list of offers, now sitting at over three dozen, and no doubt remains at or near the center of the 2026 UNC basketball recruiting radar.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.