New Five-Star Talent to Know on UNC Basketball Radar
Bishop McNamara High School (Md.) rising senior Qayden Samuels hasn't advertised a UNC basketball offer on social media just yet. That said, unsurprisingly given the surging talent's recent production in high-profile tests, he now appears at least on the verge of adding the Tar Heels and Kentucky Wildcats to his list of 20-plus full-fledged suitors.
ALSO READ: Longtime UNC Target Caleb Holt Transfers to Relocated Prep Powerhouse
A 6-foot-5, 200-pound powerful wing with a five-star rating by his name on most sites, Samuels currently stacks up at No. 20 overall, No. 8 among small forwards, and No. 1 in Maryland on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
His composite ranking, having already climbed four notches into five-star territory when it comes to his composite rating, marks a 13-spot jump since this time last year.
And as League Ready's Sam Kayser reminded below in noting the new UNC and Kentucky interest, Samuels now sits at No. 10 on the ESPN100 and has shined in this year's grassroots action, to the tune of 21.2 points per game for Team Takeover in EYBL play. Samuels is also hearing from Alabama, Syracuse, Villanova, Washington, Texas, and Georgetown, among others, Kayser added.
Toss in his feat of pacing all the heralded prospects at this past week's NBPA Top 100 Camp in points and rebounds.
"The lefty out of the DMV has made a huge impact with his dynamic scoring package and presence on the glass," Pro Insight wrote in its spotlight on Samuels, whose statement numbers drew the attention of UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and countless other big names who were on hand in Rock Hill, S.C., and found their way to at least one of his shows.
"His multi-level shotmaking is differentiating, as he uses PUJs, step-backs, and spot-ups to put points up in bunches."
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.