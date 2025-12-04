Hubert Davis Praises Derek Dixon’s Performance vs. Kentucky

The North Carolina Tar Heels exited Rupp Arena with a 67-64 win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night. It was a full-team effort, as there were multiple contributions from under-the-radar players.

One of those players was freshman guard Derek Dixon, who hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds of the game.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis talked about Dixon's impact throughout the game.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I thought he was really good defensively," Davis said. "He's a big guard, and we were having trouble—especially in the first half—guarding their pick-and-roll action and keeping them out of the paint. I mean, they had 42 points in the paint. It felt like 30 points in the paint in the first half."

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) celebrates a three point basket against the North Carolina Central Eagles in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"But I thought Derek [Dixon] did a really good job defensively: containing the dribble drive, keeping them out of the lane, making them take tough shots, and rebounding the basketball," Davis said. "And then him just running the team. There were situations where we ran a play and didn't get what we were looking for, and in those times, you need players to step up and make plays. Derek made a number of them. I'm really happy for him."

The 55-year-old head coach was asked if there was a specific play call on Dixon's game-winning shot. Davis declined to give away the play call and instead gave credit to Dixon for making a play.

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) goes to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"I'm not going to tell you the exact play call—I might want to run it again," Davis said. "But the three? He had to go make a play. Just is what it is."

The one where he got to the basket, he had several options—pitch to the corner, he can bounce pass to Henri rolling to the basket, but he felt like he had an edge," Davis continued. "One of the things we talked about after Michigan State was: when you get into the lane, go strong. If you can't finish, we play off two feet, just don't throw up anything."

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) goes to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) and guard Jasper Johnson (2) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

This was a monumental moment for Dixon. The Tar Heels' head coach spoke in length about what it says about Dixon.

"He's not scared of the moment," Davis said. "You could see that all game. He looked comfortable and had a good command of both ends of the floor. I decided to put him in again in the second half, and I just felt like going into the game, he was shooting 50% from three, and with the attention Caleb was getting, I wanted guys out there who had the ability to shoot the basketball. Luka fouled out, so Derek was the guy."

