Hubert Davis Previews Kentucky Matchup
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Kentucky Wildcats square off on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena. It is a monumental contest for both teams, who are each striving to build momentum heading into conference play later this month.
While the Tar Heels are coming off a disappointing loss, the Wildcats enter this contest off a 50-point win over Tennessee Tech. North Carolina boasts a 6-1 record, while Kentucky is 5-2 with both losses against ranked opponents - Louisville and Michigan State.
While speaking with the media on Monday during his press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis shared his thoughts on Tuesday's matchup while giving his insight on how he thinks these two teams should face off each year.
Davis' Thoughts
- "It's just like the last couple of years playing Kansas home and home," Davis said. "You have two historic programs, and to be able to play each other on each other's campuses is really special. And you mentioned the last time, 2014, that we played in Lexington–but it was a home and home series."
- "At that time, us and Kentucky weren't involved in Champions Classic, and so it feels like we match up against them every year, whether it's on a neutral site," Davis continued. "But obviously playing them there and when they come to Chapel Hill is something special and something that I like, and our players like, to compete against."
Kentucky presents several challenging obstacles for its opponents. Davis acknowledged that while highlighting what makes the Wildcats such a dangerous team moving forward.
- "They can really shoot. They've got guys that, deep range, can really shoot the basketball," Davis said. "But these guys can also put the ball on the floor, they can penetrate and get to the basket. Very versatile on the offensive end."
- "They're basketball players: they can pass, they can penetrate, they can shoot," Davis said. "Defensively, they've got the versatility to switch a number of different rotations, and then they have bigs that can block and alter shots. So, it will be a challenge for us, but we're excited about the challenge tomorrow night."
The Wildcats average 89.9 points per game (34th in the country), 42.3 rebounds per game (fourth in the country), and 10.6 turnovers per game (seventh in the country). Kentucky is a complete team and is not solely reliant on offense like it was last season. Yes, that department is still a work in progress, but the Wildcats are an elite team with an exponentially high ceiling.
