All Tar Heels

Hubert Davis Previews Kentucky Matchup

The Tar Heels' head coach shared his thoughts about the team's upcoming opponent and how special this specific matchup is for both programs.

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks to guard Kyan Evans (0) during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks to guard Kyan Evans (0) during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Kentucky Wildcats square off on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena. It is a monumental contest for both teams, who are each striving to build momentum heading into conference play later this month.

While the Tar Heels are coming off a disappointing loss, the Wildcats enter this contest off a 50-point win over Tennessee Tech. North Carolina boasts a 6-1 record, while Kentucky is 5-2 with both losses against ranked opponents - Louisville and Michigan State.

While speaking with the media on Monday during his press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis shared his thoughts on Tuesday's matchup while giving his insight on how he thinks these two teams should face off each year.

Davis' Thoughts

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • "It's just like the last couple of years playing Kansas home and home," Davis said. "You have two historic programs, and to be able to play each other on each other's campuses is really special. And you mentioned the last time, 2014, that we played in Lexington–but it was a home and home series."
  • "At that time, us and Kentucky weren't involved in Champions Classic, and so it feels like we match up against them every year, whether it's on a neutral site," Davis continued. "But obviously playing them there and when they come to Chapel Hill is something special and something that I like, and our players like, to compete against."
Nov 25, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis looks on during a game against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Kentucky presents several challenging obstacles for its opponents. Davis acknowledged that while highlighting what makes the Wildcats such a dangerous team moving forward.

  • "They can really shoot. They've got guys that, deep range, can really shoot the basketball," Davis said. "But these guys can also put the ball on the floor, they can penetrate and get to the basket. Very versatile on the offensive end."
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis communicates with his team during the first half of the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game against the Michigan State Spartans at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • "They're basketball players: they can pass, they can penetrate, they can shoot," Davis said. "Defensively, they've got the versatility to switch a number of different rotations, and then they have bigs that can block and alter shots. So, it will be a challenge for us, but we're excited about the challenge tomorrow night."

The Wildcats average 89.9 points per game (34th in the country), 42.3 rebounds per game (fourth in the country), and 10.6 turnovers per game (seventh in the country). Kentucky is a complete team and is not solely reliant on offense like it was last season. Yes, that department is still a work in progress, but the Wildcats are an elite team with an exponentially high ceiling.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!

feed

Published
Logan Lazarczyk
LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.