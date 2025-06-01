All Tar Heels

One-Year UNC Basketball Forward Finds New Home in Big Ten

After a lackluster campaign in the UNC basketball program, Cade Tyson is now transferring to Minnesota.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball forward Cade Tyson
UNC basketball forward Cade Tyson / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
After two standout seasons as a full-time starter at Belmont, Cade Tyson arrived in Chapel Hill as a projected significant contributor for the 2024-25 UNC basketball squad. But the 6-foot-7, 200-pound North Carolinian, younger brother of former Clemson star Hunter Tyson, fell short of expectations and entered the transfer portal back in early April.

Now, Tyson has chosen his third program, as On3's Joe Tipton reported on Sunday evening that the 21-year-old committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Across 31 games off the bench last season, Tyson averaged only 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.9 minutes per outing, shooting a disappointing 29.2 percent beyond the arc after knocking down 46.5 percent of his 3-point attempts as a Belmont sophomore.

Tyson's announcement came on the same day Ven-Allen Lubin revealed his commitment to NC State.

They were among the five 2024-25 UNC basketball players who entered the transfer portal this year. And they were the last to decide on their next destinations, as Elliot Cadeau previously committed to Michigan, Jalen Washington to Vanderbilt, and Ian Jackson to St. John's.

