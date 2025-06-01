UNC Basketball Guard Sends Cryptic Message to Ven-Allen Lubin
Hubert Davis and his 2025-26 UNC basketball team are set to face nearby foe NC State only once in ACC play next season. That outing will take place in the Wolfpack's Lenovo Center. And it's safe to say the Tar Heels have even more reason to look forward to the 30-minute drive (date not yet announced) in light of Sunday's Ven-Allen Lubin headlines.
ALSO READ: Elite New York PG Secures Tar Heel Offer
Lubin, who transferred to UNC last year after spending a season apiece at Notre Dame and Vanderbilt, revealed his move to NC State on social media:
The news comes about six weeks after the 6-foot-8, 230-pound rising senior informed Tar Heel fans that his entry in the portal by no means signaled any intention to actually bolt from Chapel Hill.
Responding on Instagram to Lubin's announced decision to transfer to NC State, where the veteran power forward will suit up for first-year Wolfpack head coach Will Wade, returning UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble posted the following picture:
This photo appears to be a reminder of the Tar Heels' dominance against the 2024-25 Wolfpack's former Tar Heel, Dontrez Styles, who played one season at Georgetown following two years at UNC before transferring to NC State. Indeed, one could easily conclude that Trimble is issuing a warning, of sorts, to his former teammate.
In his lone campaign as a UNC basketball player, Ven-Allen Lubin averaged 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.