Priority UNC Basketball Target Adds Wolfpack Offer
UNC basketball offer holder Taylen Kinney is currently gearing up for an official visit with the Kentucky Wildcats beginning on Tuesday. Meanwhile, though, the Overtime Elite (Ga.) point guard is still welcoming new suitors in his high-profile recruitment as a 2026 standout.
His latest offer, which Kinney announced via his Instagram account earlier this week, just so happens to come from one of the Tar Heels' ACC rivals on Tobacco Road in the NC State Wolfpack.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound five-star, a native of Newport, Ky., who recently checked out the Louisville Cardinals on an official visit, received an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels in late February. He's remained at or near the center of the recruiting radar in Chapel Hill ever since.
"Kinney is a scoring and playmaking lead guard who is smooth and versatile with his attack," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein wrote about the coveted prospect back in May. "He’s a three-range scoring threat who is creative and crisp with his handle, especially adept at getting to his pull-up, but can also get to the paint."
He ranks No. 14 overall and No. 1 among point guards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
