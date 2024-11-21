RJ Davis Ready to Pass UNC Basketball Champ on All-Time List
UNC basketball guard RJ Davis began his graduate campaign at No. 5 on the all-time UNC basketball scoring list with his 2,088 career points as a beloved Tar Heel.
Sure, the 23-year-old's 17.7 points per game through the team's 2-1 start mark a slight dip from his 21.2 scoring average last season, as he's tallied a subpar 5-for-25 clip from 3-point range. That said, it's worth noting that Davis played only 26 minutes in UNC's latest outing, a 107-55 home win over American on Friday night, due to the lopsided score.
Now, Davis is on the verge of leapfrogging No. 4 among all-time Tar Heel bucket-getters in 1982 UNC basketball national champion and eventual 17-year NBA forward Sam Perkins.
Perkins finished with 2,145 points as a Tar Heel. Entering No. 10-ranked UNC's road bout against Hawaii at 12:30 a.m. ET Saturday (ESPN2), RJ Davis sits at 2,141.
He needs 149 more points to match No. 3 on the list, Phil Ford. Barring an injury, the 6-foot, 180-pounder from New York should achieve that total at some point in the next few weeks before setting his eyes on his recent teammate in No. 2 Armando Bacot's 2,347 points.
Plus, No. 1 Tyler Hansbrough's 2,872 points aren't completely out of reach yet. However, Davis would have to average well over 20 points per game from here on out to get there.
As a senior, the ACC Player of the Year's 784 points marked the most in a season by any UNC basketball guard in history. And he set a program season record with his 113 splashes beyond the arc.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.