UNC’s Basketball Identity Faces a New Test in 2025
Setting the Stage
Six national championships, 18 ACC tournament titles, and 54 NCAA tournament appearances–all part of a Carolina legacy dating back to 1910. For over a century, UNC basketball has long been the epitome of college spirit and the launchpad for some of the game’s greatest players.
Seventy years after its inception, UNC gained a player who would define its legacy. Michael Jordan’s impact on the game and the school has helped elevate the Tar Heels into a household name, with Jordan Brand now serving as the program’s primary athletics sponsor.
Following that standard, legendary coaches Dean Smith, Roy Williams, and Hubert Davis have each built rosters on the belief that Carolina’s future rests on deliberate, strategic recruiting.
The Culture of Carolina Basketball
From Dean Smith’s Vince Carter to Roy Williams’ Tyler Hansbrough, Tar Heel fans are always vigilant for the next Carolina legend. The extensive list is for a reason–at UNC, basketball is more than just a sport, it’s a culture.
With more than 115 rosters in program history, but only six of them successfully winning a national title, every team shoulders pressure to add the next banner. Since taking over in 2021, coach Davis has faced scrutiny for his recruiting and subpar season.
But coaching at Carolina has always meant living under a microscope, where one breakout player can silence the noise. Could that player be found on this year’s roster?
The Veteran
Senior guard Seth Trimble, part of Davis’ first recruiting class, enters his fourth season, now as the veteran leader on the court, and is tasked with guiding a largely new roster. Known for his athleticism and defensive tenacity, Trimble has carved out a role as the kind of glue player UNC has always relied on. Averaging 11.6 points, 5 rebounds, and 43% from the field last season, his relentlessness reflects both his growth and the hope he brings for what lies ahead for this Carolina team.
New Blue Blood
Aside from Trimble, all eyes have been on what true freshman Caleb Wilson will bring to the table. The five-star power forward committed to UNC this past January and was ranked the No. 6 prospect in the 2025 ESPN 100 and the No. 1 player in Georgia.
Averaging over 20 points and 10 rebounds throughout high school, his size, agility, and athleticism are already looking to be pivotal in Carolina’s performance this season.
Coach Davis also landed a major transfer in 6 '10 forward, Jarin Stevenson. After averaging five points and three rebounds for two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Stevenson’s ability to stretch the floor–also shooting around 31% from three last season–adds versatility to Carolina’s frontcourt. A North Carolina native, Stevenson’s return home adds an extra layer of intrigue to his Tar Heel debut.
Redemption Era?
For Davis, molding a primarily new roster is no small task, especially with his future often questioned. But this season offers the chance for redemption and the opportunity to add another chapter to the storied Carolina legacy. Davis faces what could be his final chance to prove his recruiting class, with millions of Carolina fans watching and waiting for a reason to be proud.
