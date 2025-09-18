All Tar Heels

UNC’s Basketball Identity Faces a New Test in 2025

UNC basketball has defined over a century of college hoops. Can this year’s roster live up to it?

Corey Davis

Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis watches team workout during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Setting the Stage

Six national championships, 18 ACC tournament titles, and 54 NCAA tournament appearances–all part of a Carolina legacy dating back to 1910. For over a century, UNC basketball has long been the epitome of college spirit and the launchpad for some of the game’s greatest players.

Seventy years after its inception, UNC gained a player who would define its legacy. Michael Jordan’s impact on the game and the school has helped elevate the Tar Heels into a household name, with Jordan Brand now serving as the program’s primary athletics sponsor.

Following that standard, legendary coaches Dean Smith, Roy Williams, and Hubert Davis have each built rosters on the belief that Carolina’s future rests on deliberate, strategic recruiting.

Mar 17, 2025; Dayton, OH, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis looks on during the First Four Practice at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Culture of Carolina Basketball

From Dean Smith’s Vince Carter to Roy Williams’ Tyler Hansbrough, Tar Heel fans are always vigilant for the next Carolina legend. The extensive list is for a reason–at UNC, basketball is more than just a sport, it’s a culture. 

With more than 115 rosters in program history, but only six of them successfully winning a national title, every team shoulders pressure to add the next banner. Since taking over in 2021, coach Davis has faced scrutiny for his recruiting and subpar season.

But coaching at Carolina has always meant living under a microscope, where one breakout player can silence the noise. Could that player be found on this year’s roster?

The Veteran

Senior guard Seth Trimble, part of Davis’ first recruiting class, enters his fourth season, now as the veteran leader on the court, and is tasked with guiding a largely new roster. Known for his athleticism and defensive tenacity, Trimble has carved out a role as the kind of glue player UNC has always relied on. Averaging 11.6 points, 5 rebounds, and 43%  from the field last season, his relentlessness reflects both his growth and the hope he brings for what lies ahead for this Carolina team.

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives against Mississippi Rebels forward Malik Dia (0) during the second half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

New Blue Blood

Aside from Trimble, all eyes have been on what true freshman Caleb Wilson will bring to the table. The five-star power forward committed to UNC this past January and was ranked the No. 6 prospect in the 2025 ESPN 100 and the No. 1 player in Georgia.

Averaging over 20 points and 10 rebounds throughout high school, his size, agility, and athleticism are already looking to be pivotal in Carolina’s performance this season.

Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) drives to the basket against Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Coach Davis also landed a major transfer in 6 '10 forward, Jarin Stevenson. After averaging five points and three rebounds for two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Stevenson’s ability to stretch the floor–also shooting around 31% from three last season–adds versatility to Carolina’s frontcourt. A North Carolina native, Stevenson’s return home adds an extra layer of intrigue to his Tar Heel debut.

Redemption Era?

For Davis, molding a primarily new roster is no small task, especially with his future often questioned. But this season offers the chance for redemption and the opportunity to add another chapter to the storied Carolina legacy. Davis faces what could be his final chance to prove his recruiting class, with millions of Carolina fans watching and waiting for a reason to be proud.

Corey Davis
COREY DAVIS

Corey Davis is pursuing his passion for sports journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. As a lifelong sports fan, he has extensive experience covering college sports, having worked at Sports Xtra and The Daily Tar Heel.