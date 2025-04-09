Season Four Loading for UNC Basketball Guard Seth Trimble
Not long after the 2024-25 UNC basketball squad’s season-ending Round of 64 loss to Ole Miss in the NCAA Tournament, Seth Trimble made it known that he wanted to return for his final collegiate season with the Tar Heels.
Despite that statement, many fans waited for an official confirmation. Now, after a few weeks of radio silence, that confirmation has arrived.
On Tuesday, On3’s Joe Tipton first reported that Trimble intends to return to the UNC basketball program for his senior campaign. And that news was later confirmed by Trimble himself and the Tar Heels via the following video on social media:
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound veteran will be the lone returner from last season’s Tar Heel backcourt rotation. UNC lost Elliot Cadeau and Ian Jackson to the transfer portal, and RJ Davis exhausted his eligibility.
Trimble averaged 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists as a junior after nearly departing the program last offseason when he initially entered the transfer portal.
He will provide a veteran presence to the UNC backcourt and Tar Heel roster as a whole. Indeed, Seth Trimble's confirmed return should be cause for celebration for fifth-year head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts.
