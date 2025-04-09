All Tar Heels

Expert Predicts UNC Basketball to Win One Transfer Battle

UNC basketball is set to host a former four-star prep in BYU transfer Kanon Catchings.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball transfer target Kanon Catchings
UNC basketball transfer target Kanon Catchings / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UNC basketball recruiters wasted no time getting in contact with BYU transfer Kanon Catchings when he entered the transfer portal at the end of March. But their pursuit had been somewhat quiet ever since.

ALSO READ: Tar Heels Among Active Suitors for Former Ivy League Star

On Tuesday, though, a report from Inside Carolina indicated that the former four-star recruit will be in Chapel Hill to visit with the Tar Heel staff on Friday. Plus, On3's Pete Nakos entered an official forecast pointing to the UNC basketball program as the outright frontrunner.

The 6-foot-9, 185-pound Catchings, who ranked No. 41 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite coming out of high school, could be a valuable pickup for head coach Hubert Davis.

He experienced a notably up-and-down season with the Cougars, starting nearly half of the games he appeared in but failing to play any meaningful minutes in either the Big 12 or NCAA Tournaments.

Catchings averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists as a freshman. Now, his high ceiling makes him one of the most intriguing pieces in the transfer portal.

His aunt, WNBA legend Tamika Catchings, was represented by new UNC basketball general manager Jim Tanner during her playing days, which could give the Tar Heels a boost.

For now, UNC is the only reported official on-campus visit that Catchings has set. If his visit results in a commitment, he would join Jonathan Powell and Henri Veesaar in Davis' offseason transfer class.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball