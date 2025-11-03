The Biggest Strengths and Weaknesses for UNC Basketball
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere discusses what he thinks the biggest strengthes and weaknesses for North Carolina for the the upcoming 2025-26 basketball season. He also predicts how the Tar Heels will finish.
To hear Grant's comments, check out the video below. Also included is a partial transcript from Caleb Wilson's media availability following the Winston-Salem State basketball exhibition game.
On slow start…
We got to pick it up. We got to be some dogs be at Carolina playing soft. That's what the coach said to us, Coach Davis, and you know, we implemented it.
How about you? You had a really good game. How'd you feel out there?
I felt good. I mean, I'm still a freshman. I'm still learning. So I got a stuff I got to pick up on to get better at. But I feel good. You know, 20 and 10 is my goal every game. So as long as I get that, I feel like I did somewhat All right.
On the turnovers…
A bit of a bit of underestimation. I feel like your opponent should determine your play. I feel like we didn't come out aggressive, like we were playing Kansas next week. No disrespect to Winston-Salem State. They had a great game. I just feel like we were underestimating our opponents. Once we picked it up, it was good for us.
On pulling away late…
Coach told us to just, you know, pick it up like we North Carolina, like we
can't. We can't have slow starts. We're going to get everybody's best shot no matter who we play. So just pick it up. Limit turnovers and make sure we crash the class.
On saying he was going to “dunk on dudes”...
You know, I just usually, when I'm about to duck with somebody, I look them in their face, they make decision to jump. That's on them.
Yeah, I was about to dunk it the first time. That's only even lost it, and I was about to just try to power it up through but, you know, they got a piece of it on my own, I'm not really sure, but once I got it back, I knew it was time to finish.
How was it like playing out here the first time in the Dean Dome here?
It was great, and it was a great experience. Was a lot of fun. You know, I've driven distance since I was a kid, so just being able to play at this high level and, you know, actually perform well, it's just a blessing. It starts for real on Monday.
