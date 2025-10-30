Three Observations From UNC's Exhibition Win Over WSSU
North Carolina wrapped up its final exhibition game of the season with a convincing 95-53 win over Winston-Salem State, fueled by a strong second half in which the Tar Heels scored 56 points.
The Tar Heels shot 50 percent from the field and 37.5 % from beyond the arc while limiting the Rams to 28.2 % shooting. While there were some mistakes early on, they were quickly corrected in the second half as UNC found its rhythm, limited its errors and played more disciplined defense.
North Carolina will officially kick off the season against Central Arkansas on Monday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. The Tar Heels will then face No. 19 Kansas in another marquee matchup on Friday, Nov. 7, pitting two storied programs against each other in primetime.
Here are my three observations from game.
Caleb Wilson is Good
After a strong performance against No. 8 BYU in Salt Lake City, Wilson delivered another impressive showing at the Dean Dome. The freshman phenom recorded his second straight double-double, scoring 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting with 10 rebounds. He also tallied three blocks, two assists and a steal.
His signature play of the game came when he posterized Winston-Salem State forward Abou Camara with under eight minutes remaining in the first half.
Second Half Explosion
The Tar Heels had a slow start, and the stat sheet reflected it. North Carolina shot 14 of 32 (44 percent) from the field, 3 of 12 (25% from beyond the arc and 8 of 14 (57.1%) from the free-throw line. The Tar Heels held just a two-rebound advantage, leading WSSU 22-20 in that category. Winston-Salem State also tallied 14 bench points, compared to UNC's eight.
However, the second half was a different story as the Tar Heels shot 19 of 34 (55.9%), 9-for-20 (45%) from three and 9-for-11 (82%) from the charity stripe. The Tar Heels also outrebounded WSSU 29-11 and its bench outscored the Rams 27-15.
"We have a number of guys who consistently can hit open threes," Carolina head coach Hubert Davis said. "But, you know, I, you know, I've been clear and definitive. I'm gonna dominate points in the paint type of guy, and that's where you generate those open threes. I want to dominate points in the paint through post penetration, offensive rebounding and living in paint, living the free throw line, and put max pressure on the rim."
"So we've got to do a better job of being stubborn and persistent in terms of attacking a basket and getting into the pain finishing around the basket. I think in the first half, we missed eight layups around the basket, and that's just moving forward. That's just not going to work," Davis added.
Tar Heels Found its Rhythm from Beyond the Arc
It’s no secret that North Carolina has struggled to find its shot from beyond the arc. Against BYU last week, the Tar Heels made just four of 19 three-point attempts. In the first half against WSSU, North Carolina hit only three of 12 shots from deep. Combined, that’s 7 of 31, or 22.5% from three-point range.
However, in the second half, things started to click. The Tar Heels made 9 of 20 three-point attempts for a 45% mark. Six different players connected from beyond the arc in the half: Kyan Evans, Derek Dixon, Zayden High, Jarin Stevenson, Henri Veesaar and Jaydon Young.
Stevenson and Young both made multiple three-point shots. Stevenson finished with 11 points, including two three-pointers and 10 points in the second half. Young made all three of his three-pointers in the second half.
