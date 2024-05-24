Top-Ranked UNC Basketball Recruiting Target Announces Transfer
When AJ Dybantsa makes a move, folks take notice. In October, the 6-foot-9, 200-pound phenom forward from Massachussetts reclassified to 2025, prompting a UNC basketball offer a few weeks later.
Now, Dybantsa is drawing headlines again, as the cycle's No. 1 prospect is transferring to what will be his third stop in as many high school seasons. After averaging 21.2 points and 9.4 rebounds at Prolific Prep (Calif.) this past season while starring alongside five-star forward Tyran Stokes, who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, Dybantsa is taking his talents to Utah Prep.
Dybantsa, a rising high school senior in light of his reclassification and one of 14 players in the class currently holding an offer from the Tar Heels, began his prep career at St. Sebastian's School (Mass.) in 2022-23.
Despite remaining thousands of miles from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff in Chapel Hill, Dybantsa recently told 247Sports' Travis Branham that he's considering a visit with the Tar Heels.
"They stay in contact with my dad," the 17-year-old, whose offer sheet includes bluebloods and other high-majors galore, said about the UNC recruiters. "I might take a visit this fall, but I will have to set that up with UNC, definitely."
For now, AJ Dybantsa is focusing on his final Nike EYBL campaign. Through his Oakland Soldiers' 9-1 start, the coveted talent is averaging 25.0 points and 5.5 boards per outing while shooting 54.8 percent from the field, 39.3 percent from three, and 81.6 percent at the charity stripe.
ALSO READ: Durham Prep Says Playing for UNC 'Would Be Great'