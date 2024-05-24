Durham Prep Says Playing for UNC Basketball Program 'Would Be Great'
Somewhat surprisingly, Southern High School (N.C.) forward sensation Jackson Keith is not one of the five 2025 recruits who landed a UNC basketball offer this week. So, it certainly wouldn't be much of a surprise if he becomes the sixth before the end of the week.
After all, with Hubert Davis and two of his assistants in attendance on Saturday afternoon, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound four-star — same rating as four of the Tar Heels' five newest targets in the cycle — tallied 20 points for CP3 in Nike EYBL action. And Keith did so by shooting a lights-out 9-for-11 from the field and 2-for-2 beyond the arc.
Add in the fact that Keith, No. 96 overall and No. 2 among North Carolina prospects on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has already visited the program and been visited by UNC coaches at his school in nearby Durham. Plus, given his appreciation for in-state college hoops and the Tar Heels' sustained prowess in that arena, it sounds like Davis & Co. could be an instant top contender for his services.
"[Playing for UNC] would be great," the tough-minded wing told Zagsblog's Charlie Parent in response to seeing Hubert Davis at his game in Indianapolis and his potential to receive a UNC offer after at least residing on the staff's radar for several months now. "Growing up in North Carolina, you watch the best schools around you, and [the Tar Heels] have always been one of the best."
Keith's offer sheet includes one of UNC's in-state rivals in NC State. After the EYBL season ends, Raleigh is one of at least four stops he wants to make in his recruitment, along with Georgetown, Ole Miss, and LSU, he informed Parent.
ALSO READ: New UNC Target Braylon Mullins Already Making Plans to Visit