Top-Rated UNC Basketball Transfer Prize Arrives in Chapel Hill
Many fans' biggest complaint regarding last season's UNC basketball roster was the lack of reliable forces in the paint. But those problems may be solved next go-round.
The Tar Heels advertised former Arizona talent Henri Veesaar's recent arrival on campus, highlighting the seasoned 7-footer's the Dean E. Smith Center. In a video posted to social media, the Estonian big man is seen getting a workout in with some of his new UNC basketball teammates, providing the program's enthusiasts their first look at one of the prized offseason transfers:
The 21-year-old Henri Veesaar spent three years with the Arizona Wildcats, becoming teammate to former Tar Heel guard Caleb Love this past season.
After redshirting his second year at Arizona, Veesaar became a key contributor in 2024-25, putting together averages of 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game despite coming off the bench for the majority of the year.
Veesaar will most likely begin the 25-26 campaign as UNC's starter in the paint, replacing the void left by outbound transfers Jalen Washington and Ven-Allen Lubin.
