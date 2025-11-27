All Tar Heels

Henri Veesaar Reflects on Performance in Win Over St. Bonaventure

The junior center spoke with the media following the win, sharing his insight of the team's performance.

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) sets up for an inbound play against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
It was a career night for North Carolina Tar Heels' center Henri Veesaar, who totaled 24 points (career high) and 13 rebounds (career high) against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday.

Since arriving to Chapel Hill, Veesaar has been an incredibly valuable addition to the Tar Heels' roster. Through six games - including Tuesday night - The former Arizona center is averaging 16.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

While speaking to the media during his postgame press conference availability, the veteran center shared his thoughts on his performance in North Carolina's victory.

Veesaar's Thoughts

Nov 25, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) drives to th basket guarded by St. Bonaventure Bonnies forward Frank Mitchell (00) in the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
  • "I feel like as a team, we were moving the ball well," Veesaar said. "My teammates were finding me, and easy lay-ups were kind of giving me a little advantage, and I was able to take care of that and use that. Obviously, we were getting some good shots as well, so there were some of them short rebounds. I was able to easily get a couple offensive rebounds and be able to put it back. That helps us score."

St. Bonaventure's intensity and effectiveness in the first half raised concerns for the Tar Heels, as North Carolina committed nine turnovers. Veesaar explained how the Tar Heels overcame that in the second half.

  • "I feel like in the first half we came out good, then we had a slump where they were getting offensive rebounds where they were getting their push back," Veesaar said. "But I think the biggest thing was hitting first rather than getting hit. So, in that way, the worst case is staying in the same place, you're not going to move backwards."

Entering halftime, North Carolina led 35-33, which was disappointing for two reasons. First, as Veesaar noted, the Tar Heels' ball movement was elite, which led to several easy baskets. Secondly, North Carolina is clearly a better team than St. Bonaventure. Veesaar explained what adjustments the team made during the half, and how those changes played a part in North Carolina pulling away in the second half.

  • "I feel like during halftime we also talked about rotating over if somebody was driving baseline," Veesaar said. Like, that's okay. We're going to go with it. But then we go to help, we also have to take the big guy's guy. That way they don't get any easy layups, because I think in the first half they got a couple of those as well."

The Tar Heels will have to maintain a consistent flow against Michgian State if they want to leave Thursday with a 7-0 record.

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.