Top UNC Basketball Target Goes Off in Senior Debut
While preparing to announce a final five in his recruitment, Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward and longtime UNC basketball offer holder Caleb Wilson is giving his top suitors even more reason to pursue his services with all their might.
In his senior debut this week, a scrimmage at home against McEachern High School (Ga.), Wilson tallied an impressive double-double. And he came somewhat close to posting a triple-double.
The 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star, No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, finished the contest with 24 points, 11 rebounds, seven blocks, and two steals.
Check out the highlights that SLAM HS Hoops posted below:
Earlier in the week, Wilson revealed that his list of five contenders is "coming soon."
Chances are the Tar Heels land in that bunch.
After all, fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff appeared in the top 12 that Wilson named in late July, along with Kentucky, Duke, Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Southern Cal, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ohio State, UCF, and home-state hopeful Georgia Tech. Plus, the versatile prospect has visited the Tar Heels twice, including a trip to Chapel Hill in early October.
For now, no 247Sports Crystal Ball picks exist in the Caleb Wilson sweepstakes. However, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine contains one, and it points to him taking his talents to blueblood recruiting powerhouse Kentucky.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.