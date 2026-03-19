Caleb Wilson has been teasing a return to Chapel Hill, and on Wednesday, he finally gave the clearest indication yet of where his head is at.

The star freshman's season ended earlier than anyone hoped. Wilson played just 24 games before a hand injury in practice shut him down for the remainder of the year, ending his first college season before he ever got the chance to experience the greatness of March Madness.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) signs autographs during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

For a player of his elite caliber, that is a painful way to close out a debut that had everyone talking. Every kid in college basketball dreams of playing in the tournament, and the sad reality is that that may never happen for Wilson. Unless, that is, he decided to return to Chapel Hill to live out that dream.

Social Media Teasing

The first hint came in February, when Wilson commented on an Instagram post with "run it back? 😕", a small but deliberate teaser that sent the fanbase into a frenzy. On Wednesday, he elaborated.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts after a three point shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

When asked directly about his future at a press conference, Wilson said:

"I haven't decided yet, but I love Carolina," the forward said. "It's a great place to be, and it's been the most fun year of my life. It will definitely be hard to say no and go to the NBA. It's something I haven't really come to a true decision on yet."

National Championship Roster

For Tar Heel fans, that is enough to dream on. With Dylan Mingo and Maximo Adams set to headline the newest additions to the roster, a return from the All-American Wilson would give Carolina a legitimate National Championship caliber lineup.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The realistic outlook, however, is that this dream is still a long shot. Wilson's NBA stock is too high to gamble with lightly, and most projections have him as a lottery pick in a draft class that, while talented, may actually give him more reason to stay. If he returned for another season and climbed to the top of the board, the reward could outweigh the risk.

Whether he goes or stays, Wilson has more than earned whatever decision he makes. The bittersweet reality is that all Tar Heel fans are extremely proud of what Wilson has done for Carolina and would love to see him take his talents and succeed in the NBA. On the other hand, if he wanted to run it back one more time, Tar Heel fans would not need much convincing.