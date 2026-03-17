3 Ways the Tar Heels Can Beat VCU in Round of 64

The North Carolina Tar Heels officially know who their first-round opponent will be in the 2026 NCAA tournament.

After being seeded as the No. 6 seed in the South Region, the Tar Heels learned that they will be facing the No. 11 seed VCU Rams on Thursday at 6:50 P.M. ET.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) moves the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Considering that North Carolina enters the tournament on a two-game skid and without its best player available, the Tar Heels will be content with being ranked as a top-24 team in this year's field. Although there is a five-seed difference between these two teams, do not be mistaken about how closely these teams match up against each other.

With all of that being said, here are three ways North Carolina can defeat VCU and advance to the second round.

Force Turnovers and Get Out in Transition

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) defends in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Without Caleb Wilson, the Tar Heels' halfcourt offense is stagnant and mundane at times. While getting into an up-and-down, high-tempo game can be a dangerous formula to lose control of a contest, North Carolina thrives on creating havoc for its opponents.

Seth Trimble is the main benefactor of this style of play, as the senior guard is capable of taking any defensive rebound coast-to-coast. Additionally, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard is not the most prolific scorer in

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) on defense against Clemson Tigers guard Ace Buckner (21) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This means that North Carolina must be steady and opportunistic on defense, as those will open up everything else on the offensive end of the court.

Henri Veesaar Must Play Well

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The junior center has been a catalyst all season for North Carolina, and that is even more of the case without Wilson in the picture. If Veesaar struggles, the Tar Heels virtually have no chance to beat a single formidable opponent, which VCU clearly is.

Veesaar recorded 28 points and 17 rebounds against Clemson last week, and North Carolina could not take advantage of that performance. A subpar performance that includes inefficient shooting would be a death sentence for the Tar Heels.

Controlling the Glass

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) dunks during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

VCU's three-point shooting and scoring offense are underrated, as the team ranks inside the top 52 nationally in both categories. Because of that, North Carolina cannot afford to give up extra possessions to the Rams, who are fully capable of taking over the game from beyond the arc.

The Tar Heels have been susceptible to explosive guards, who can generate offensive production for themselves and their teammates. Veesaar and Jarin Stevenson each have to accumulate at least seven rebounds to ensure the Tar Heels stay within striking distance throughout the game.