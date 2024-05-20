Tough Break for UNC Basketball Product Playing Overseas
In his first season with the BC Wolves of the Lithuania Basketball League, recent UNC basketball alum Garrison Brooks was averaging 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds as a regular contributor off the bench. But his first pro campaign outside of America has come to an end due to injury.
On Saturday morning, the BC Wolves announced on social media that the 24-year-old Brooks is out for the remainder of the season with a fractured sacrum.
Following four seasons with the Tar Heels, Brooks transferred to Mississippi State to play his extra year of college ball, starting all 34 games for the 2021-22 Bulldogs. That fifth college campaign stemmed from the NCAA not counting the truncated 2020-21 season, Brooks' senior year in Chapel Hill, against anyone's eligibility.
He then went undrafted in 2022 before spending the 2022-23 season in the NBA G League.
As a UNC basketball junior in 2019-20, Garrison Brooks peaked at 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while starting alongside Armando Bacot in the Tar Heels' frontcourt. For his career as a Tar Heel, the 6-foot-10, 240-pound Alabama native and former composite four-star recruit averaged 9.6 points and 6.0 rebounds, drawing a starting nod in 108 of the 133 games he played.
