Towering Recruit Watches UNC Basketball Lose to Duke

North Carolina native Cody Peck was among a handful of preps on hand for the UNC basketball squad's regular season finale.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball versus Duke
UNC basketball versus Duke / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
IMG Academy (Fla.) junior forward Cody Peck has long been on the 2026 UNC basketball recruiting radar, albeit without reporting an offer from Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels thus far. His older sister, Carly Peck, was a four-year volleyball player in Chapel Hill (2018-22).

Perhaps the 6-foot-10, 180-pounder will soon land on the official UNC basketball wishlist after checking out the Tar Heels in person this weekend. On Saturday night, Peck sat along the baseline in the Dean E. Smith Center for the squad's 82-69 home loss to archrival Duke.

He posted a video of the view on his Instagram Story, not to mention a picture with retired UNC coaching legend Roy Williams.

Peck, who attended Carmel Christian School in Matthews, N.C., before transferring to IMG last year, recently debuted as a four-star prospect on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He currently checks in at No. 60 overall, No. 13 among power forwards, and No. 11 in Florida.

His offer sheet includes two of the ACC's North Carolina programs in Wake Forest and NC State.

Matt Giles
