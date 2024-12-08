UNC Basketball: AJ Dybantsa Takes Note of 'Iffy Season' in Chapel Hill
AJ Dybantsa, fresh off his 59 points between two Grind Session losses in Kentucky over the weekend, is still down to a final four that includes the UNC basketball program. And he confirmed to ZAGSBLOG's Sam Lance that he plans to announce a winner "before Christmas."
As for the Tar Heels' chances of landing the premier forward, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound five-star sitting atop the 247Sports 2025 Composite, it appears they are probably running in third place, trailing BYU and newly perceived frontrunner Alabama but out in front of Kansas.
Meanwhile, it sounds like UNC's disappointing 5-4 start this season hasn't done Hubert Davis and his staff any favors in the AJ Dybantsa sweepstakes.
"Hubert [Davis] — having an iffy season right now — but their past, you can't really beat it," Dybantsa explained to Lance about the blueblood he checked out in person back in September. "I think they have the top three most guys drafted of all time."
Dybantsa added that the Tar Heels view him as a "big guard, playing wing...on the ball, playing off the ball...a lot of things."
His father, Ace Dybantsa, told Lance that he hopes the coveted prospect "will make up his mind by next week or sometime and focus on basketball."
UNC basketball hasn't reeled in any five-star talents on the 2025 recruiting trail. However, Hubert Davis and his crew enjoy early signatures from top-tier four-stars in Davidson Day School (N.C.) guard Isaiah Denis and Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) guard Derek Dixon.
