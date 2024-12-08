Top UNC Basketball Plays vs. Georgia Tech Highlight 'Single' Mentality
The UNC basketball squad bounced back from a three-game skid via its 68-65 home victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday. Despite 5-for-24 shooting from three and 18 turnovers leading to a season-low points total, the No. 20-ranked Tar Heels (5-4, 1-0 ACC) stepped on the gas in simplified fashion down the stretch to prevent its stacked-up losses from entering the conference column.
"We don't need home runs," fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis said in his postgame presser. "We just need singles...I felt like specifically tonight, we were going for home runs: one-hand passes, behind-the-back passes, in between four people. You know, one of the things I say all the time is, 'Make routine plays routinely,' and 'Simple works.'"
Although the overall performance lacked the simplicity that Davis discussed, it goes to his point that unnecessarily difficult moves are absent from the top five Tar Heel plays that UNC basketball social media spotlighted in the following posted video on Sunday:
Ian Jackson initiating simple passes for an easy Seth Trimble lay-in at the rim. Defense turning into RJ Davis' penetration and kick to Ven-Allen Lubin for an uncontested dunk in transition. Ian Jackson employing just enough shake to blow by a defender for a left-handed reverse layup. More defense-into-offense execution courtesy of a straightforward Elliot Cadeau dime to Jae'Lyn Withers for a hammer. A Cadeau steal and bounce pass to Trimble for another fastbreak flush.
Simple as that.
UNC basketball now has a week off before hosting La Salle in the Dean E. Smith Center at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (The CW).
