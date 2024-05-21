UNC Basketball: Another New Face to Know on 2025 Recruiting Trail
It had been many months since UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew had delivered any offers in the 2025 recruiting arena. But in the span of a few hours on Monday, they added two targets to the list.
Great Crossing High School (Ky.) four-star big man Malachi Moreno announced his offer on Monday afternoon, becoming the first center in the 2025 class to reach that stage with the Tar Heels.
Around the same time, Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) junior sharpshooter Braylon Mullins revealed his offer from the Tar Heels' Hubert Davis on social media, pushing the four-star count on UNC's ambitious 2025 wishlist to two:
Mullins, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard who ranks No. 108 overall and No. 7 among Indiana prospects on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, boasts roughly 20 offers, including several from high-major programs. However, the latest marks his first of the blueblood variety.
Two weeks ago, Rivals' Rob Cassidy mentioned Braylon Mullins as one of six prep players who have boosted their stock this spring:
"Mullins has been a big reason for his Indiana Elite team’s undefeated start [on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit]. The 6-foot-5 guard has plenty of upside left in him as he’ll need to add significant weight, but he’s playing the best basketball of his young career at the moment...Mullins is a multi-sport athlete with a reliable long-range jumper and the frame to add muscle and the ability to create for himself."
The tally of 2025 UNC basketball targets is up to 11 names.
