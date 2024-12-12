UNC Basketball Product Armando Bacot Makes Big Statement in G League
UNC basketball alum Armando Bacot, undrafted in June following his prolific five-year college career as the Tar Heels' full-time starter in the post, delivered a career-high 25 points in the Memphis Hustles' 112-101 road win over the Mexico City Capitanes on Wednesday night. The performance marked his third straight game tallying at least 17 points.
The UNC basketball program's all-time leading rebounder and double-double machine added four rebounds, one assist, and one steal for the Hustle, the Memphis Grizzlies' G League affiliate, against the Capitanes. He shot 9-for-14 from the field, 2-for-4 beyond the arc, and 3-for-3 at the foul line.
Through 13 games in the G League, the 24-year-old Armando Bacot is now averaging 13.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks per contest while shooting 44.4 percent from the field, 29.6 percent from 3-point range, and 66.7 percent at the charity stripe.
He and the Memphis Hustle (6-7), looking to achieve a .500 overall record, next face another road battle against the Mexico City Capitanes (7-6) at 9 p.m. ET Thursday (ESPN+).
If Bacot continues to post lofty numbers for the Hustle, perhaps it won't be long before the Grizzlies call him up to play his first NBA outing.
