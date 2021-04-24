UNC Basketball: Eight Decades
Here’s something you probably know: The North Carolina men’s basketball team has more Final Four appearances (20) than any other program in history.
Here’s something you probably don’t know: The North Carolina men’s basketball team is the only program in the country to make at least one Final Four in each of the past eight completed decades.
Here’s the list of every season Carolina has arrived at the college basketball version of the Promised Land, broken down by decade:
1940s
- 1946
1950s
- 1957
1960s
- 1967
- 1968
- 1969
1970s
- 1972
- 1977
1980s
- 1981
- 1982
1990s
- 1991
- 1993
- 1995
- 1997
- 1998
2000s
- 2000
- 2005
- 2008
- 2009
2010s
- 2016
- 2017
The Tar Heels’ closest competitor in total number of Final Four appearances just made an unexpected trip in the 2021 NCAA Tournament: The UCLA Bruins are second on the list with 18. However, UCLA (as you’ll see below) has never made the Final Four in more than two straight decades.
The Final Four began in 1939 when the NCAA held their first Division I men’s basketball tournament. That field was comprised of just eight teams. From that first tournament through the present, there are only nine schools that have made at least eight Final Fours period, much less done so in eight separate decades as the Tar Heels have.
In addition to North Carolina, the other eight schools with at least eight total Final Four appearances are:
- UCLA – 18 (has made 19, but 1980 appearance was vacated)
- Kentucky – 17
- Duke – 16
- Kansas – 14
- Ohio State – 10 (has made 11, but 1999 appearance was vacated)
- Michigan State – 10
- Indiana – 8
- Louisville – 8 (has made 10, but 2012 and 2013 appearances were vacated)
For the record, Michigan would be the 10th addition to this list, with eight appearances, but two of their Final Fours (1992 and 1993) have since been vacated by the NCAA.
Of those other eight schools (excluding Michigan) that have gone to at least eight Final Fours, who has come the closest to matching Carolina’s streak of eight straight decades with a Final Four?
Let’s examine:
UCLA
1940s
- NONE
1950s
- NONE
1960s
- 1962
- 1964
- 1965
- 1967
- 1968
- 1969
1970s
- 1970
- 1971
- 1972
- 1973
- 1974
- 1975
- 1976
1980s
- 1980 (vacated, so technically NONE)
1990s
- 1995
2000s
- 2006
- 2007
- 2008
2010s
- NONE
2020s
- 2021
Kentucky
1940s
- 1942
- 1948
- 1949
1950s
- 1951
- 1958
1960s
- 1966
1970s
- 1975
- 1978
1980s
- 1984
1990s
- 1993
- 1996
- 1997
- 1998
2000s
- NONE
2010s
- 2011
- 2012
- 2014
- 2015
Duke
1940s
- NONE
1950s
- NONE
1960s
- 1963
- 1964
- 1966
1970s
- 1978
1980s
- 1986
- 1988
- 1989
1990s
- 1990
- 1991
- 1992
- 1994
- 1999
2000s
- 2001
- 2004
2010s
- 2010
- 2015
Kansas
1940s
- 1940
1950s
- 1952
- 1953
- 1957
1960s
- NONE
1970s
- 1971
- 1974
1980s
- 1986
- 1988
1990s
- 1991
- 1993
2000s
- 2002
- 2003
- 2008
2010s
- 2012
- 2018
Ohio State
1930s
- 1939
1940s
- 1944
- 1945
- 1946
1950s
- NONE
1960s
- 1960
- 1961
- 1962
- 1968
1970s
- NONE
1980s
- NONE
1990s
- 1999 (vacated, so technically NONE)
2000s
- 2007
2010s
- 2012
Michigan State
1940s
- NONE
1950s
- 1957
1960s
- NONE
1970s
- 1979
1980s
- NONE
1990s
- 1999
2000s
- 2000
- 2001
- 2005
- 2009
2010s
- 2010
- 2015
- 2019
Indiana
1940s
- 1940
1950s
- 1953
1960s
- NONE
1970s
- 1973
- 1976
1980s
- 1981
- 1987
1990s
- 1992
2000s
- 2002
2010s
- NONE
Louisville
1940s
- NONE
1950s
- 1959
1960s
- NONE
1970s
- 1972
- 1975
1980s
- 1980
- 1982
- 1983
- 1986
1990s
- NONE
2000s
- 2005
2010s
- 2012
- 2013
- Both vacated, so technically NONE
All told, here’s how the top nine schools in Final Four appearances stack up in terms of longest streak of decades with at least one Final Four
- North Carolina – 8 straight decades | 8 total decades | 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s
- Kentucky | 6 straight decades | 7 total decades | 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 10s
- Duke | 6 straight decades | 6 total decades | 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s
- Kansas | 5 straight decades | 7 total decades | 40s, 50s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s
- Indiana | 4 straight decades | 6 total decades | 40s, 50s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s
- Michigan State | 3 straight decades | 5 total decades | 50s, 70s, 90s, 00s, 10s
- Ohio State – 2 straight decades | 5 total decades | 30s, 40s, 60s, 00s, 10s
- UCLA – 2 straight decades | 5 total decades | 60s, 70s, 90s, 00s, 20s
- Louisville – 2 straight decades | 4 total decades | 50s, 70s, 80s, 00s
So as you see (and as previously mentioned) UCLA, despite accruing the second-most Final Four appearances all-time, stacked up the majority of those entries in the 1960s and 1970s. Their longest streak of decades with at least one Final Four appearance is actually only two.
In actuality, the teams closest to UNC are Kentucky and Duke who each have streaks of six straight decades making a Final Four. Duke’s streak is active, having made a Final Four in every decade since the 1960s. Kentucky’s streak, on the other hand, ended when they missed on a Final Four berth throughout the 2000s.
Kansas is also close on Carolina’s heels, having made a Final Four appearance in each of the past five decades and in seven total decades.
After North Carolina (8), Duke (6), and Kansas (5), no other program has an active streak of more than three straight decades with a Final Four.
Can the Tar Heels, under the direction of Hubert Davis, extend their streak to nine straight decades? They’ve got eight more shots at it.
