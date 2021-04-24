UNC Basketball: Eight Decades

North Carolina is the only men's Division I basketball program to make at least one Final Four appearance in each of the past eight completed decades.

Here’s something you probably know: The North Carolina men’s basketball team has more Final Four appearances (20) than any other program in history.

Here’s something you probably don’t know: The North Carolina men’s basketball team is the only program in the country to make at least one Final Four in each of the past eight completed decades.

Here’s the list of every season Carolina has arrived at the college basketball version of the Promised Land, broken down by decade:

1940s

1946

1950s

1957

1960s

1967

1968

1969

1970s

1972

1977

1980s

1981

1982

1990s

1991

1993

1995

1997

1998

2000s

2000

2005

2008

2009

2010s

2016

2017

The Tar Heels’ closest competitor in total number of Final Four appearances just made an unexpected trip in the 2021 NCAA Tournament: The UCLA Bruins are second on the list with 18. However, UCLA (as you’ll see below) has never made the Final Four in more than two straight decades.

The Final Four began in 1939 when the NCAA held their first Division I men’s basketball tournament. That field was comprised of just eight teams. From that first tournament through the present, there are only nine schools that have made at least eight Final Fours period, much less done so in eight separate decades as the Tar Heels have.

In addition to North Carolina, the other eight schools with at least eight total Final Four appearances are:

UCLA – 18 (has made 19, but 1980 appearance was vacated)

Kentucky – 17

Duke – 16

Kansas – 14

Ohio State – 10 (has made 11, but 1999 appearance was vacated)

Michigan State – 10

Indiana – 8

Louisville – 8 (has made 10, but 2012 and 2013 appearances were vacated)

For the record, Michigan would be the 10th addition to this list, with eight appearances, but two of their Final Fours (1992 and 1993) have since been vacated by the NCAA.

Of those other eight schools (excluding Michigan) that have gone to at least eight Final Fours, who has come the closest to matching Carolina’s streak of eight straight decades with a Final Four?

Let’s examine:

UCLA

1940s

NONE

1950s

NONE

1960s

1962

1964

1965

1967

1968

1969

1970s

1970

1971

1972

1973

1974

1975

1976

1980s

1980 (vacated, so technically NONE)

1990s

1995

2000s

2006

2007

2008

2010s

NONE

2020s

2021

Kentucky

1940s

1942

1948

1949

1950s

1951

1958

1960s

1966

1970s

1975

1978

1980s

1984

1990s

1993

1996

1997

1998

2000s

NONE

2010s

2011

2012

2014

2015

Duke

1940s

NONE

1950s

NONE

1960s

1963

1964

1966

1970s

1978

1980s

1986

1988

1989

1990s

1990

1991

1992

1994

1999

2000s

2001

2004

2010s

2010

2015

Kansas

1940s

1940

1950s

1952

1953

1957

1960s

NONE

1970s

1971

1974

1980s

1986

1988

1990s

1991

1993

2000s

2002

2003

2008

2010s

2012

2018

Ohio State

1930s

1939

1940s

1944

1945

1946

1950s

NONE

1960s

1960

1961

1962

1968

1970s

NONE

1980s

NONE

1990s

1999 (vacated, so technically NONE)

2000s

2007

2010s

2012

Michigan State

1940s

NONE

1950s

1957

1960s

NONE

1970s

1979

1980s

NONE

1990s

1999

2000s

2000

2001

2005

2009

2010s

2010

2015

2019

Indiana

1940s

1940

1950s

1953

1960s

NONE

1970s

1973

1976

1980s

1981

1987

1990s

1992

2000s

2002

2010s

NONE

Louisville

1940s

NONE

1950s

1959

1960s

NONE

1970s

1972

1975

1980s

1980

1982

1983

1986

1990s

NONE

2000s

2005

2010s

2012

2013

Both vacated, so technically NONE

All told, here’s how the top nine schools in Final Four appearances stack up in terms of longest streak of decades with at least one Final Four

North Carolina – 8 straight decades | 8 total decades | 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s Kentucky | 6 straight decades | 7 total decades | 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 10s Duke | 6 straight decades | 6 total decades | 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s Kansas | 5 straight decades | 7 total decades | 40s, 50s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s Indiana | 4 straight decades | 6 total decades | 40s, 50s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s Michigan State | 3 straight decades | 5 total decades | 50s, 70s, 90s, 00s, 10s Ohio State – 2 straight decades | 5 total decades | 30s, 40s, 60s, 00s, 10s UCLA – 2 straight decades | 5 total decades | 60s, 70s, 90s, 00s, 20s Louisville – 2 straight decades | 4 total decades | 50s, 70s, 80s, 00s

So as you see (and as previously mentioned) UCLA, despite accruing the second-most Final Four appearances all-time, stacked up the majority of those entries in the 1960s and 1970s. Their longest streak of decades with at least one Final Four appearance is actually only two.

In actuality, the teams closest to UNC are Kentucky and Duke who each have streaks of six straight decades making a Final Four. Duke’s streak is active, having made a Final Four in every decade since the 1960s. Kentucky’s streak, on the other hand, ended when they missed on a Final Four berth throughout the 2000s.

Kansas is also close on Carolina’s heels, having made a Final Four appearance in each of the past five decades and in seven total decades.

After North Carolina (8), Duke (6), and Kansas (5), no other program has an active streak of more than three straight decades with a Final Four.

Can the Tar Heels, under the direction of Hubert Davis, extend their streak to nine straight decades? They’ve got eight more shots at it.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade