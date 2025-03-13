UNC Basketball Finally Reaches Projected NCAA Tournament Field
UNC basketball earned a spot in Thursday's ACC Tournament quarterfinals by tallying a 76-56 blowout win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Charlotte's Spectrum Center on Wednesday afternoon. And with the victory, the Tar Heels (21-12, 13-7 ACC) now have a place in ESPN's March Madness bracket.
Entering the game, UNC sat second in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's "First Four Out" bubble column. Just a few hours after torching the nets against the Fighting Irish, though, the Tar Heels jumped to fourth among the "Last Four In" teams, according to his projected NCAA Tournament field.
"North Carolina moves into the field (LAST TEAM IN) following Ohio State's loss to Iowa," Lunardi wrote as the top headline in his latest update.
The Tar Heels' entry, checking in as a No. 12 seed, bumps the ACC's projected NCAA Tournament count to four. No. 1 seed Duke, No. 4 seed Clemson, and No. 7 seed Louisville are the only three.
Hubert Davis and his fourth UNC basketball squad are now gearing up to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-10, 13-7 ACC) at 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday (ESPN). Wake Forest, needing to beat the Tar Heels to keep Big Dance hopes intact, is second among Lunardi's "Next Four Out."
