All Tar Heels

Upcoming UNC Basketball Foe Alabama Loses Latrell Wrightsell to Injury

UNC basketball is facing a Tide squad that is now without its third-leading scorer for the rest of the season.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball versus Alabama
UNC basketball versus Alabama / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nate Oats' No. 10-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2, 0-0 SEC) will not enjoy the services of graduate guard Latrell Wrightsell in its SEC/ACC Challenge road showdown against UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his No. 20 Tar Heels (4-3, 0-0 ACC) in the Dean E. Smith Center at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN).

ALSO READ: UNC Coach Names Main Concerns From Tar Heels' Letdown in Maui

In fact, Wrightsell is now out for the season with a ruptured Achilles, Oats told the media on Tuesday afternoon. The second-year Alabama sharpshooter, a fifth-year collegian after spending his first three seasons at Cal State Fullerton, suffered the injury on a 3-point attempt in the second half of the Tide's 83-81 loss to now-No. 12 Oregon in the Players Era Festival title bout in Las Vegas on Saturday.

At the time of his injury, Wrightsell had already reached double-digit points in only 15 minutes on the floor.

Across Alabama's first eight games, Wrightsell was the squad's third-leading scorer, averaging 11.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 25.8 minutes per outing. Plus, he led the Tide at 42.2 percent shooting beyond the arc on 5.6 attempts per game.

Meanwhile, the UNC basketball team, looking to snap its two-game losing skid, appears to be injury-free for the highly anticipated rematch from Alabama's 89-87 victory over the Tar Heels in last season's Sweet 16.

ALSO READ: Tar Heels Dip Below Second ACC Squad in Both Major Polls

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball