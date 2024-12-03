Upcoming UNC Basketball Foe Alabama Loses Latrell Wrightsell to Injury
Nate Oats' No. 10-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2, 0-0 SEC) will not enjoy the services of graduate guard Latrell Wrightsell in its SEC/ACC Challenge road showdown against UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his No. 20 Tar Heels (4-3, 0-0 ACC) in the Dean E. Smith Center at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN).
In fact, Wrightsell is now out for the season with a ruptured Achilles, Oats told the media on Tuesday afternoon. The second-year Alabama sharpshooter, a fifth-year collegian after spending his first three seasons at Cal State Fullerton, suffered the injury on a 3-point attempt in the second half of the Tide's 83-81 loss to now-No. 12 Oregon in the Players Era Festival title bout in Las Vegas on Saturday.
At the time of his injury, Wrightsell had already reached double-digit points in only 15 minutes on the floor.
Across Alabama's first eight games, Wrightsell was the squad's third-leading scorer, averaging 11.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 25.8 minutes per outing. Plus, he led the Tide at 42.2 percent shooting beyond the arc on 5.6 attempts per game.
Meanwhile, the UNC basketball team, looking to snap its two-game losing skid, appears to be injury-free for the highly anticipated rematch from Alabama's 89-87 victory over the Tar Heels in last season's Sweet 16.
