UNC Basketball Dips Below Second ACC Squad in Both Major Polls
For the first time this season, there are more than two ACC programs in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. At the same time, though, Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball team, now urgently aiming to bounce back from back-to-back losses in its final two bouts at last week's Maui Invitational, is outside the top two in the conference.
ALSO READ: NCAA NET Proves Quite Unkind to Tar Heels
The Tar Heels (4-3, 0-0 ACC), who began the 2024-25 campaign at No. 9 in the AP Poll, slid eight notches to No. 20 on Monday afternoon. And in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, also released on Monday, North Carolina fell from No. 13 to No. 22.
Meanwhile, the Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 0-0 ACC) leaped two places to No. 9 in the AP Poll (also No. 9 in the Coaches Poll) despite suffering a 75-72 defeat at the hands of the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in their Vegas Showdown battle last week.
As for the ACC's latest addition to the AP Poll, Duke basketball product Jeff Capel and his upstart Pitt Panthers (7-1, 0-0) made their debut at No. 18 (No. 19 in the Coaches Poll).
UNC basketball is gearing up to welcome the now-No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2, 0-0 SEC) to the Dean E. Smith Center for a highly anticipated rematch — from Alabama's 2024 Sweet 16 win — courtesy of their SEC/ACC Challenge matchup at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN).
ALSO READ: Another Big Effort by UNC Pro Cam Johnson
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.