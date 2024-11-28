UNC Basketball Guard Misses Wide-Open Layup on Potential Game-Winner
Elliot Cadeau totaled 17 points, three rebounds, six assists, one steal, and four turnovers in the UNC basketball team's 94-91 overtime loss to Michigan State in the Maui Invitational third-place game on Wednesday night. The sophomore guard shot 5-for-10 from the field, 2-for-4 from three, and 5-for-5 at the line across 35 minutes on the floor.
Those numbers confirm another encouraging Cadeau stat line. However, his inexplicable missed layup with 20 seconds remaining in regulation put a damper on his night.
After trailing the Spartans by eight points with under three minutes to play, the Tar Heels battled back and had a chance to take the lead with 20 ticks left on the clock. With Michigan State on top, 80-79, just over 40 seconds after Cadeau drained a 3-pointer on UNC's previous possession, the 20-year-old from New Jersey accelerated past his defender and had an unobstructed look at the basket.
Had Cadeau completed the lay-in, the Tar Heels would've held their first lead in over 12 minutes and put all the pressure on Michigan State to score on the final possession. Instead, his attempt off the glass bounced off the front of the rim and into the hands of the Spartans:
Following two made free throws by Michigan State, UNC basketball junior guard Seth Trimble connected on a three with five ticks remaining, ultimately forcing overtime.
But the Spartans outscored UNC, 12-9, in the extra session, handing the Tar Heels their second loss in three days at the Maui Invitational.
The No. 12-ranked Tar Heels, who fell to 4-3 overall, now have a week off before hosting No. 9 Alabama (5-1, 0-0 SEC) as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN).
