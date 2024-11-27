All Tar Heels

Premier UNC Basketball Target Takes Down Top-Ranked Squad

AJ Dybantsa continues to show why the UNC basketball coaches and several others remain in hot pursuit of his talents.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball recruiting target AJ Dybantsa
UNC basketball recruiting target AJ Dybantsa / Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Utah Prep senior AJ Dybantsa, sitting atop the UNC basketball recruiting wishlist at No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, powered his unbeaten Athletes, ranking No. 6 in the country, to another high-profile victory on Tuesday night. They defeated the top-ranked Link Academy (Mo.) Lions, 65-49, at the 5 for the Fight National Hoopfest in Utah.

ALSO READ: UNC Portal Shortcomings Come Back to Bit Tar Heels Against Auburn

Dybantsa finished with a game-high 18 points against Link Academy, the alma mater of two current UNC basketball players in freshman forward James Brown and sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau. The 17-year-old phenom, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound versatile five-star projecting as a one-and-done lottery pick, shot 4-for-9 from the field, 1-for-4 beyond the arc, and 9-for-11 at the foul line.

Plus, Dybantsa completed a double-double effort with his game-high 12 rebounds, adding one assist, one steal, and one block across his 28 minutes on the floor.

As things stand in his recruitment, AJ Dybantsa is down to a top seven of UNC, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, Kansas, and Kansas State. And he could announce his decision as soon as early December.

BYU remains the 247Sports Crystal Ball favorite. However, it looks as though some national insiders haven't ruled out the possibility of fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts landing the coveted winner, a recent Tar Heel visitor.

ALSO READ: Former Tar Heel Star Cole Anthony Sees Season-Best Outing in Charlotte

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball