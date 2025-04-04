UNC Basketball Interested in Pure Point Guard From ACC Program
With the departure of former UNC basketball guard Elliot Cadeau to Michigan via the transfer portal, the Tar Heels no longer have an experienced floor general on tap to help guide the offense in Chapel Hill next season.
There's no doubt that head coach Hubert Davis and his Tar Heel staff are working to replace that production by contacting a number of proven backcourt weapons in the portal. And the production they are seeking may well be someone they're quite familiar with as an opponent.
On Thursday, 247Sports’ Brandon Jenkins reported that Davis and his crew have reached out to Georgia Tech transfer guard Naithan George.
The sophomore spent both of his collegiate seasons to date with the Yellow Jackets, starting all but one game and blossoming into an all-around talent in his second season.
George averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists this season, as the 6-foot-3 playmaker played almost 36 minutes per game for Georgia Tech. In his lone clash against the 2024-25 Tar Heels, he recorded 12 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in his team's 68-65 road loss.
Per London, Naithan George has also heard from Arizona State, Georgia, Gonzaga, Louisville, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Syracuse, Texas, and a number of other programs since entering the portal.
Landing the former conference foe could be a home run for Davis and his staff, as George could be an ideal piece to pair alongside fellow transfer and recent UNC commit Jonathan Powell next season.
